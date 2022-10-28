Specialty Malt Market Share Worth US$5.1 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Augmenting demand for state-of-the-art flavors is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Specialty Malt Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Specialty Malt Market size is estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Malts are delineated as cereal grains that are first soaked in water to germinate or sprout seedlings from them and then dried by making use of hot air. Barley is the most commonly considered for the preparation of non-alcoholic malt beverages like beer. Whereas specialty malts are nothing, but a variety of grains used in brewing processes to enhance the flavor of the final product. Accruing trends of ready-to-eat foods are stimulating the demand for the usage of yeasts, malt, and other starch powders like maltodextrin in food items to improve the flavor, promote enzyme activity, and elevate their shelf life.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Specialty-Malt-Market-Research-504749

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Specialty Malt market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe’s Specialty Malt Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Augmenting demand for state-of-the-art flavors is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Specialty Malt Market. Hampered supply chain and reduced incomes of people due to the COVID-19 outbreak are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Specialty Malt Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504749

Segmental Analysis:

Specialty Malt Market Segment Analysis-By Source : The Specialty Malt Market based on the source type can be further segmented into rye, wheat, and barley. The barley segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the high efficacy in the fermentation process of crafted beer. The effectiveness of these cereal grains’ is attributed to their structure and the level of enzymes they hold.

Specialty Malt Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Specialty Malt Market based on the application can be further segmented into alcoholic and non-Alcoholic beverages, dairy items, confectionery and bakery, and others. The alcoholic and non-alcoholic segments held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to growing trends of drinking alcohol on special occasions. Rising western influence in developing nations is gravitating youth toward drinking. Moreover, specialty malts add extra and enhanced flavor to drinks which are stimulating cravings among people.

Specialty Malt Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Specialty Malt Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Specialty Malt industry are -

1. Cargill

2. GrainCorp Ltd

3. Axereal group

4. Malteurop Groupe

5. Soufflet Group

Click on the following link to buy the Specialty Malt market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504749

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7515/europe-alcoholic-beverages-market.html

B. Malt Ingredient Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16574/malt-ingredient-market-for-bakery.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

Report Code: FBR 0124