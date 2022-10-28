Blood Collection Tubes Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Soaring Applications of Serum Separating Tubes are Expected to Boost The Demand of Blood Collection Tubes Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood Collection Tubes Market size is estimated to reach $2.47 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Blood collection tubes are sterile glass or plastic tubes with a vacuum within expediting the draw of a predetermined volume of liquid. Most typically utilized to accumulate blood samples in venipuncture, they are planned for the accumulation, transfer, and processing of skin puncture blood. The suggested range of heparin in evacuated tubes is 10 to 30 USP units of heparin/mL of blood. Tubes including heparin need to be inverted 8 to 10 times consequent to accumulation to guarantee comprehensive mixing of the additive with the blood and, thus, complete anticoagulation of the sample. BD Vacutainer® Heparin Tubes are spray-coated with either lithium heparin or sodium heparin. Samples accumulated in these tubes are utilized for plasma determinations in chemistry. EDTA serves as an anticoagulant in a vacutainer blood collection tube. The EDTA blood sample can effortlessly last for at least 4 hours at room temperature and for a few days within the freezer. Also, it assists to conserve the morphology of the blood cells. The application of vinyl plastic blood bags and tubing in transfusion medicine is beneficial in the accumulation, processing, repository, and distribution of blood constituents. Serum-separating tubes, also termed serum separating tubes or SSTs, are utilized in medical clinical chemistry tests needing blood serum. The surging count of surgeries requiring the application of heparin tubes owing to different conditions and accidents is set to drive the Blood Collection Tubes Market. The growing health awareness in conjunction with the surging application of blood samples in the diagnosis and need of blood constituents in the treatment of numerous ailments is set to propel the growth of the Blood Collection Tubes Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Blood Collection Tubes Industry Outlook.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Blood Collection Tubes Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging pervasiveness of accidents which may require the application of blood bags and incessant ailments in the North American region.

Blood Collection Tubes Market growth is being driven by the expanding population of the elderly, the soaring application of serum separating tubes in medical clinical chemistry tests needing blood serum, and the increasing predominance of incessant ailments. However, the hazard of obtaining infections owing to unhygienic blood transfusion is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Blood Collection Tubes Market.

Blood Collection Tubes Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Blood Collection Tubes Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Blood Collection Tubes Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Blood Collection Tubes Market based on product type can be further segmented into Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tubes, Rapid Serum Tubes and Others. The EDTA Tubes Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of EDTA Tubes for nearly all hematology processes like ablation therapy and blood transfusions. EDTA Tubes may include K2 EDTA or K3 EDTA. The raised count of accidents and blood transfusions at the time of surgeries and cancer therapy are further propelling the growth of the EDTA Tubes segment. Furthermore, the Serum Separating Tubes segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of serum separating tubes for serum separation which is utilized for distinct kinds of diagnosis.

Blood Collection Tubes Market Segment Analysis – By End Use: The Blood Collection Tubes Market based on end-use can be further segmented into Hospitals And Clinics, R&D Centres, Diagnostic Centres, and Others. The Hospitals And Clinics Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring diagnosis and treatments worldwide. Different kinds of blood collection tubes may be utilized in hospitals and clinics including heparin tubes for surgeries. The surging application of vacutainer tubes owing to their security, effortless application, and reduced risk of hemolysis is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Diagnostic Centres segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging population of the elderly who are susceptible to different ailments and the increasing predominance of ailments like red blood cell disorders needing periodic blood transfusion resulting in the application of EDTA tubes.

Blood Collection Tubes Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Blood Collection Tubes Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Blood Collection Tubes Market) held the largest share with 47% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring presence of key players like Becton Dickinson & Company in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, the U.S. in the region. The favorable healthcare policies and the surging count of patients in the U.S. requiring the application of EDTA tubes for blood collection are further driving the growth of the Blood Collection Tubes Market in this region. The existence of well-developed healthcare facilities is further propelling the growth of the Blood Collection Tubes Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the blood collection tubes industry are -

1. Sunphoria Co. Ltd.

2. Narang Medical Limited

3. CML Biotech

4. Greiner Bio-One International

5. Labtech Disposables

