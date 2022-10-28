Mindy Support Shared Its TOP 3 The Most Significant Data Annotation Customer Cases of 2022

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindy Support, a global provider of data annotation and preparation services, trusted partner of GAFAM and Fortune 500 companies, has shared its most interesting data annotation customer cases of 2022.

For almost a decade Mindy Support has been helping companies to create the most sophisticated AI solutions, by taking the burden of data annotation, quality assurance, and data collection tasks off their shoulders. Since then the company has actualized more than 1,500 projects in automotive, IT, computer vision, media and entertainment, retail, aviation and space, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, environment and sustainability, and other spheres. While the company is summing up the Q1-Q3 results, today it shared the TOP 3 most remarkable data annotation customer cases of 2022:

Helping Client Create Next-Gen Hand Motion Tracking Technology

An enterprise client from France was working on technology for distant interaction with smart gadgets by guests, which is used in gaming and entertainment industries. However, the development of the technology required extensive 3D model annotation to train the ML algorithms to track the users’ hand movements. Mindy Support needed to annotate datasets of 2D images with different hand poses by placing key points on hand joints and adjusting 3D models of hands to the sequences of 2D images, which meant that the 3D model had to correctly represent hand poses from different angles of the sequence.

One of the client’s requirements was that the service provider needed to use their proprietary tool. The platform was quite unique, and not all vendors were able to perform 3D model validation there, but Mindy Support was ready for challenges. The client was really satisfied with the results and decided to expand the cooperation. Mindy Support has been working on the project for 1.5 years, the project continues to grow.

Helping Self-Driving Cars Accurately Navigate Traffic

Mindy Support is always excited to contribute to the development of autonomous vehicles of the future. The example is a project for a Fortune 500 client in the US who developed software for self-driving cars. The idea was to build software to recognize different types and modes of traffic lights. The customer hired some data annotation provider but was not confident it delivered the needed quality, so the company approached Mindy Support to provide quality assurance services.

Mindy Support assembled a team of QA professionals to work with the client’s tool and provide the services. Mindy Support quickly realized the labeling quality was low and decided to scale up the team to meet the strict deadlines of the client. As a result, the annotation quality increased from <80% to >95% and the project was finished on time. Also Mindy Support helped the client’s team to prepare reports on the quality for the first vendor.

Streamlining Car Damage Detection

An enterprise customer from the USA was working on an AI solution that could detect car damage and provide its clients with additional services such as submitting a claim, appraising the damage, predicting the type of repair required, and others. To ensure the accuracy of the AI system, the company needed to annotate a dataset of 36,000 images with 98% quality score.

Since Mindy Support has a solid background in projects for the automotive and insurance industries, the client approached us to provide the data annotation services. Vendor’s portfolio and experience with similar projects were important for the client. Also the customer wanted to play a minimum role in all phases of the data annotation, including stages like team selection and training, tool selection etc. Mindy Support took over the entire process. As a result the customer received its annotated data with a quality score of 98%+. Since the first stage of the project was successful, the client decided to allocate additional data annotation work to Mindy Support and extended the cooperation.

