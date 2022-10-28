Caustic Soda Market Share Worth US$57.0 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Massive expansion in the paper industry expected to catapult the demand for caustic soda market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the caustic soda market size is forecast to reach US$57.0 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Caustic soda, also known as lye or sodium hydroxide, is a versatile chemical compound that finds its use in a wide variety of applications in several industries. Caustic soda is a co-product of chlorine production that is used in high-end applications such as water treatment, fuel cell production, alumina extraction, food processing, and medicine production. This chemical compound is extensively used in the personal care and cosmetics sector where it is utilized in the production of soaps, detergents, cleansers, lotions, candles, and multiple other products. The personal care and cosmetics sector expanding globally with increasing awareness regarding hygiene among consumers and this is expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Caustic-Soda-Market-Research-510931



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the caustic soda market highlights the following areas -

The membrane cell process is dominating the caustic soda market. This is the most modern and less energy-demanding production process, making it the go-to option in the market.

The paper industry is influencing the market’s growth. For instance, according to the September 2021 data by Maine Forest Products Council, the paper and pulp sector in China is expected to be on a progressive track in the forthcoming years.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest demand for caustic soda during the forecast period owing to the booming personal care and cosmetics sector in the region. According to the stats India Brand Equity Foundation, the personal care and the cosmetic sector is anticipated to become a USD 15.17 billion markets in India by 2024 which was USD 9.98 billion in 2019.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510931



Segmental Analysis:

Caustic Soda Market Segment Analysis - By Production Process: Membrane cells dominated the caustic soda market and held a market share of around 39% in 2021. This is one of the modern production processes that produce caustic with a higher level of purity. The membrane cell process consumes less energy and allows consistent production with fewer process interruptions.

Caustic Soda Market Segment Analysis - By End Use: The personal care and cosmetics sector dominated the caustic soda market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The personal care and cosmetics sector is expanding globally with increasing production and sales of personal care products and this is expected to influence the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Caustic Soda Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the caustic soda market in 2021, up to 32%. The high demand for caustic soda is attributed to the increasing demand for personal care and cosmetic products among the consumers in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the caustic soda industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Akzo Nobel

3. Dow

4. Sabic

5. Covestro AG



Click on the following link to buy the caustic soda market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510931



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Caustic Based Compound Formulation Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18806/caustic-based-compound-formulation-market

B. Soda Ash Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16247/soda-ash-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

