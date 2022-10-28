Global Barbecues And Grills Market Growth Trajectory

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022”, the barbecues and grills market growth is predicted to reach a value of $17.62 billion in 2021 to $19.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The barbecues and grills market is expected to grow to $30.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.60%. The rising popularity of outdoor parties, camping, and caravanning is driving the growth of the barbeques and grills market.

Key Trends In The Barbecues And Grills Market

Manufacturers of barbeques and grills are focusing on adding new technological features to cater to the changing needs of the customers. Some of these features include touch screen controls, automatic fuel measurement, automatic heat controls, and voice recognition.

Overview Of The Barbecues And Grills Market

The barbecues and grills market includes sales of barbecues and grills that use charcoal, gas, or electricity as fuel to cook food. Barbeque grills are majorly made with porcelain enameled cast iron, porcelain-enameled steel, and stainless steel that cooks food by providing heat from below. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in manufacturing household-type barbeque grills.

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Built-In Grills, Freestanding Grills, Portable Grills

• By Application: Household, Commercial

• By Fuel Type: Gas, Charcoal, Electric

• By Geography: The global barbecues and grills market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Coleman Company Inc, Spectrum Brands, The Middleby Corporation LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Kenmore, Traeger, LANDMANN, Broilmaster.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Barbecues And Grills Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides barbecues and grills market outlook, barbecues and grills market analysis and an overview of barbecues and grills market. The market report analyzes barbecues and grills global market size, barbecues and grills global market growth drivers, barbecues and grills market segments, barbecues and grills global market major players, barbecues and grills global market growth across geographies, and barbecues and grills global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The barbecues and grills market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.



