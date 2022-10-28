Tony Piccirillo from AVRillo Conveyancing shares how to earn as an estate agent, in an interview with Peter Knight
Avrillo is a well-known conveyancing firm that helps in generating more income for estate agents.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVRillo is one of the reputed conveyancing firms in the UK. They have been in the business for many years and have earned an awesome reputation due to their fantastic work and timely services. The partners of the firm (Angelo Piccirillo, Tony Piccirillo, and Sarah Baker) started as estate agents. Hence, they are also aware of the estate agents' plight and conditions. They want to aid the estate agents in earning more and completing the work quickly.
In an exclusive interview with Peter Knight, Tony Piccirillo shares ways to generate more income as an estate agent.
The average time to complete a deal nationally is five months. However, at AVRillo, the estate agents aim to finish their work within eight weeks. It means they complete a task within two months and have more time to take up more work. It helps them earn more compared to the other agents in other firms.
The conveyancing firm's second step to help estate agents earn more is to use technology. By using the latest technologies available, one can save time and also speed up the work process. The estate agents work to resolve matters or make a call to the clients. The issuing of contracts or making small contract adjustments is done using the latest technologies available. It helps provide the best services to the clients on time and helps in saving much time.
Tony, while responding to the question about using technology and people together to speed up the conveyancing process, said "What we do is make sure that our lawyers are there to do the course on the important stuff. Our tech does things like make sure we issue contracts on the same day and numerous small adjustments, which save days here or a half-hour there. These all add up and give the lawyer more time to make calls, find solutions, and advance the case."
To help out the estate agents, AVRillo has employed trainers who guide them through the process and enable them to earn more money. The training and monitoring that the firm provides to motivated estate agents help them further their careers.
About AVRillo:
AVRillo is among the best conveyancing firms located in the UK. To help clients in different parts of the UK, they have set up offices in top locations in the UK. Due to their great work, they have been ranked as ‘Top 100 Best Workplaces’, 7th in the UK’s Great Workplaces for Women, UK’s Best Trainer, and overall Best UK Conveyancers.
Watch ”Tony Piccirillo – Interview with Peter Knight” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuIuhWDrIq8
