Aroma Ingredients Market to Reach US$6.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Effective usage of aroma ingredients in the cosmetics & personal sector for developing fragrances resulting in the aroma ingredients market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the aroma ingredients market size is estimated to reach US$6.8 billion by 2027 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Aroma Ingredients are natural or synthetic-based chemicals such as beta ionone, methylheptenone, dihydrolinalool and linalyl acetate that are used to incorporate desired fragrance in products. Their ability to enhance the scent and fragrance is creating a drive in their market demand in major end-use sectors such as cosmetics & personal care and the cleaning industry. Factors such as increase in demand for home care products and new product launches related to cosmetics & personal care are driving the growth of the aroma ingredients industry. However, the stringent regulation imposed by the government on the usage of chemicals in cosmetics and homecare products is anticipated to pose a challenge in the growth of the aroma ingredients industry, thereby negatively impacting the aroma ingredients market size. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Asia-Pacific dominates the aroma ingredients industry on account of the growing consumption of skincare cosmetics and home care products like detergents in the region which is influencing the demand for aroma ingredients.

New product launches in cosmetics and growing awareness regarding personal care will create more demand for aroma ingredients in products such as creams, lotions and deodorants thereby positively impacting the aroma ingredients industry outlook.

Stringent regulations imposed on chemical usage in cosmetics and home care products such as detergents can negatively affect aroma ingredients market share during the forecast period.



Aroma Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The natural ingredient type held the largest share in the Aroma Ingredients market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Owing to advantageous features of natural ingredients over synthetic coupled with the growing consumer shift towards natural products is contributing to the segment growth of natural aroma ingredients during the forecast period.

Aroma Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The cosmetics & personal care sector held the largest share in the Aroma Ingredients market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The high applicability of aroma ingredients in cosmetics & personal care products such as creams, lotions and deodorants are driving their demand in the sector.

Aroma Ingredients Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Aroma Ingredients market share in 2021 up to 44%. Consumption of beauty care and home care products has increased in the region due to growing awareness of cleanliness, hygiene and self-care.



The top 5 players in the aroma ingredients industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. DSM

3. International Flavours & Fragrances Inc

4. Kao Chemicals

5. Solvay



