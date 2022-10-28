Quantum Sensing Market Size to Boost $328.5 Million By 2026 | CAGR 15.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid Growth and Advancements in Technology is Acting as a Major Growth Factor towards Quantum Sensing Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Quantum Sensing Market is forecast to reach $328.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The Quantum Sensing market is driven primarily by the factors such as increasing growth of quantum technology as well as rising research and development activities. Moreover, advanced technological growth in gravity sensors and magnetic sensors can also cause major growth for the quantum sensing market. Usage of PAR quantum cryptography and sensors helps in effective and more efficient calculation of minimum radiation quantity involved in absorption of photosynthetic pigments and many such areas, called PPFD measurement. Since these next generation sensors are designed for continuous PPFD measurements across indoor and outdoor environments, its causing higher adoptability in agriculture research fields. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. PAR quantum sensors have been facing higher demands due to growing agricultural research works and projects.

2. Key market players such as Skye Instruments Ltd. and M Squared Lasers have been helping towards significant market growth in Europe.

3. Increasing dominance from healthcare sector along with rising technological growth are some of the major driving factors affecting the growth of Quantum Sensing market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. PAR quantum sensors have been facing higher market demands at 3.2% share in 2020 due to growth of agriculture sector. With increasing amount of agriculture related studies and research works, PAR sensors are getting highly deployed, thus boosting its market growth.

2. Quantum sensing is used in used in medical imaging technique to detect the cancer cells which drives this market at 17.5% CAGR through 2026. The growing cancer in every second person is demanding for more effective methods for the treatment hence, booming the quantum sensing market.

3. Europe is expected to have a major growth in the global Quantum Sensing market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 at 16.2% CAGR. High investments towards research and development activities along with rising adoption of quantum technology across various industry verticals have been fuelling the growth for Quantum Sensing market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Quantum Sensing industry are -

1. Apogee Instruments Inc.

2. AOSense Inc.

3. LI-COR Inc.

4. ADVA Optical Networking SE

5. GWR Instruments Inc.

