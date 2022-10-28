Industrial Filtration Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Filtration Market size was valued at $24.2 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. The growth is mainly attributed to increasing investments for decreasing pollution and to improve the process efficiency for the need of better indoor quality in industrial premises. Stringent government norms pertaining to emission and treatment of industrial waste will further enhance the adoption of electrostatic precipitator which acts as a filtration system in industries, thereby driving the industrial filtration market during the forecast period. The adoption of bag filters and filter press technologies for enhancing centrifugal filtration of liquids will be a major driver of market growth. Increased preference for charcoal/activated carbon based filters due to improved capabilities will also drive market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. APAC dominated the Industrial Filtration market in 2020 owing to rapid industrialization and high investments in adopting the filtration equipment.

Increasing adoption of bag filters for large scale industries applications to remove suspended solids from liquids is set to boost the industrial filtration market.

2. Stringent regulations to minimize air and water pollutions due to emission of ozone gases, industrial waste are also propelling the industrial filtration industry.

3. Adoption of activated carbon filters in water treatment industry for removing chlorine, and other effluents has been driving the industrial filtration market.

1. Liquid filtration held the major market share of 56.3% in 2020. Stringent government regulations in order to filter the water that is discharged from industries and high investments for adoption of this filters has been driving the industrial filtration market.

2. Oil & Gas is the key end user in Industrial Filtration market and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.0%. Adoption of filtration systems in oil and gas industry for upstream, middle stream, and downstream applications is poised to drive the market as it assists in reducing operating costs and improving process efficiency.

3. APAC dominated the Industrial Filtration market in 2020 with a market share of 35.3%, followed by North America and Europe. High adoption of industrial filters in APAC countries such as China, Japan, India and others countries is set to drive the industrial filtration industry as they have more number of industries, especially in China as it is the manufacturing hub for various industries.

The top 5 players in the Industrial Filtration industry are -

1. Alfa Laval

2. MANN+HUMMEL

3. Parker Hannifin Corp

4. Donaldson

5. Ahlstrom-Munksjo

