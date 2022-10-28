Intrepid Achieves 2022 Great Place to Work® Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid, a leading regional eCommerce and digital solutions provider across South-East Asia today announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Singapore. This certification is based entirely on what current employees have to share about their experience working at Intrepid.
The process to be certified involves two employee-driven criteria; the first covering results from confidential employee survey and the second from an in-depth review of the participating organization’s culture. Together, this paints an overall portrait of the workplace culture based on employee perspective. To become certified, Intrepid participated in this process and 91% of employees who responded to the Great Place to Work® survey confirmed nothing less than an excellent working experience at Intrepid.
“We are honoured by the recognition. As a People focused business, our people are at the core of the eCommerce and digital excellence which we strive to deliver to our partners. Working together to build a great company culture which we are proud of is an essential part of our success as a company,” said Jasper Knoben, CEO of Intrepid.
“This recognition is a testament to the company culture which we have collectively built from the ground-up. We put our culture and people at the heart of what we do, and will continue to push forward industry-leading initiatives with a view to serving our people better. We thank our valued employees for their strong faith in us, for constantly lending their voices to guide us in the right direction, and ultimately working with us to develop a workplace they are excited and proud to work in,” added Alex Png, Chief People Officer of Intrepid.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
About Intrepid Group Asia
Intrepid Group Asia, an Ascential company, is a leading eCommerce and digital solutions partner that helps brands to seize the full potential of eCommerce in South-East Asia, offering expert End-to-End Omni-Channel eCommerce Management, Digital Marketing, and Insights & Analytics, all enabled by advanced inhouse technology and with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Atiqah Khamurudin
The process to be certified involves two employee-driven criteria; the first covering results from confidential employee survey and the second from an in-depth review of the participating organization’s culture. Together, this paints an overall portrait of the workplace culture based on employee perspective. To become certified, Intrepid participated in this process and 91% of employees who responded to the Great Place to Work® survey confirmed nothing less than an excellent working experience at Intrepid.
“We are honoured by the recognition. As a People focused business, our people are at the core of the eCommerce and digital excellence which we strive to deliver to our partners. Working together to build a great company culture which we are proud of is an essential part of our success as a company,” said Jasper Knoben, CEO of Intrepid.
“This recognition is a testament to the company culture which we have collectively built from the ground-up. We put our culture and people at the heart of what we do, and will continue to push forward industry-leading initiatives with a view to serving our people better. We thank our valued employees for their strong faith in us, for constantly lending their voices to guide us in the right direction, and ultimately working with us to develop a workplace they are excited and proud to work in,” added Alex Png, Chief People Officer of Intrepid.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
About Intrepid Group Asia
Intrepid Group Asia, an Ascential company, is a leading eCommerce and digital solutions partner that helps brands to seize the full potential of eCommerce in South-East Asia, offering expert End-to-End Omni-Channel eCommerce Management, Digital Marketing, and Insights & Analytics, all enabled by advanced inhouse technology and with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Atiqah Khamurudin
Intrepid Group Asia
atiqah.khamurudin@intrepid.asia