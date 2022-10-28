Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.27.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Todd Sax, 51, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Site Mitigation and Restoration at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Sax has been Chief of the Enforcement Division at the California Air Resources Board since 2015 and a part-time Lecturer in the Environmental Studies Department at California State University, Sacramento since 2018. He was Assistant Division Chief of the Mobile Source Control Division at the California Air Resources Board from 2013 to 2015. He held multiple positions at the California Air Resources Board Planning and Technical Support Division from 2000 to 2013, including Chief of the Mobile Source Analysis Branch, Manager of the Regulatory Support Section for the Mobile Source Analysis Branch and Air Pollution Specialist. He was a Senior Air Quality Scientist for SECOR International from 2004 to 2005 and an Environmental Engineer at TRW Space and Electronics Group from 1995 to 2000. As a member of the Air and Waste Management Association, he served as Chair of the Mother Lode Chapter from 2008 to 2018. Sax earned a Doctor of Environmental Science and Engineering degree and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Health Science from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $189,636. Sax is a Democrat.

Tyrone Roderick Williams, 60, of Fresno, has been appointed to the California Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors. Williams has been Chief Executive Officer at the Fresno Housing Authority since 2021. He held several positions at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency from 2014 to 2021, including Deputy Executive Director and Director of Development. Williams was Director of the Sacramento Promise Zone from 2015 to 2021, Development Director for Sustainable Neighborhood Development Strategies Inc. from 2009 to 2013 and Senior Program Manager at the Atlanta Development Authority from 2006 to 2009. He was a Senior Development Director at Integral Properties from 2004 to 2006, Vice President of Development at Market Developers from 2001 to 2004 and President at Eagles Wings Inc. from 1998 to 2001. Williams was President of Community Builders Texas from 1998 to 2001 and Senior Development Manager of Turner Adrac from 1996 to 1998. Williams is a board member of the California Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, Affordable Housing Advisory Council – Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Fresno County Economic Development Corporation and the Fresno County Office of Education Foundation. He is a member of the Council of Development Financing Agencies, California State University, Chico’s Cybersecurity for Executives Board of Advisors, National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials and the African American Board Leadership Institute. Williams earned a Master of City Planning degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Kelly Gordon, 49, of Santa Barbara, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served since 2021. Gordon has been Chief of Police at the City of Santa Barbara since 2022. She was Chief of Police at the City of Monterey Park from 2020 to 2022, where she served as Captain from 2017 to 2020. She served in multiple positions for the City of Montebello Police Department from 2000 to 2017, including Lieutenant, Detective and Training and Personnel Sergeant. Gordon was a Police Officer at the Los Angeles Police Department from 1996 to 2000. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Leadership from Saint Mary’s College. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gordon is a Democrat.

Geoffrey Long, 67, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2016. Long was a Policy Director in the Office of the Senate President pro Tempore from 2014 to 2016. He was Chief Consultant at the California State Assembly Appropriations Committee from 1996 to 2014. Long held several positions with the California Assembly Ways and Means Committee and Budget Committee from 1984 to 1995, including Chief Consultant, Staff Director and Principal Consultant. He earned a Master of Theology degree from St. John’s University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Long is a Democrat.

Tina Nieto, 59, of Monterey, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served since 2021. Nieto has been Chief of Police at the City of Marina Police Department since 2017. Nieto served in multiple roles for the City of Los Angeles Police Department from 1989 to 2017, including Commanding Officer, Lieutenant in the Consent Decree Unit and District Lieutenant. She earned a Master of Science degree in Leadership and Management from the University of La Verne. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Nieto is a Democrat.

Daniel E. Robbins, 56, of Calabasas, has been reappointed to the Commission on Uniform State Laws, where he has served since 2007. Robbins has been Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel at the Motion Picture Association since 2008, where he held several roles from 1996 to 2008, including Counsel, Vice President and Chief Technology Counsel. Robbins was a Lawyer at Graham & James from 1992 to 1996. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Robbins is a Democrat.

José Cisneros, 66, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the State Bar of California Board of Trustees, where he has served since 2019. Cisneros has been Treasurer of the City and County of San Francisco since 2004. He was Deputy General Manager of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency from 2002 to 2004, International Product Manager for Lotus Development at IBM Corporation from 1988 to 2001 and Assistant Vice President of the Bank of Boston from 1982 to 1988. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $50 per diem. Cisneros is a Democrat.