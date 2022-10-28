Harvest Thermal Wins Top Prize at VERGE 2022 Conference

About

Harvest Thermal, Inc, is a developer and manufacturer of ultra-efficient, all-electric hot water, heating and cooling systems for the residential market. Founded in 2019, Harvest Thermal has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the California Energy Commission, and private investors. Harvest Thermal's software/hardware, cloud-enabled platform leverages the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to dramatically reduce carbon emissions, save on customer bills and utilize a greater share of renewable energy on the grid.