Blix Bike, Award Winning Electric Bike Company, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Electric Bike Company - 2022”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blix Bike, Award Winning Electric Bike Company, Wins the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Electric Bike Company - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Blix Bike into our BoLAA family." - Aurora DeRose

Blix makes compelling electric bikes with the ultimate goal of inspiring and empowering people to live a more fun and healthier life. Every Blix ebike is built with a unique combination of clean looks, powerful performance, and intelligent utility features, developed for everyday transportation and leisure riding with a comfortable and user-friendly design.

Founded in Santa Cruz, CA in 2014, Blix is one of the fastest-growing, direct-to-consumer, e-bike brands in the U.S. Blix offers innovative e-bike models including city, cruiser, cargo, and folding ebikes.

Blix states, "We make short-distance travel more enjoyable, fast, and easy. For companies, we make commercial deliveries sustainable, while lowering transportation costs and shortening delivery time. For cities, we bring streets to life, increase accessibility, improve air quality, and help our community become truly sustainable - environmentally, economically, and socially."