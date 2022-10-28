Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,241 in the last 365 days.

Blix Bike, Award Winning Electric Bike Company, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Electric Bike Company - 2022”

Blix Bike

"We're honored to include Blix Bike into our BoLAA family." - Aurora DeRose

We're honored to include Blix Bike into our BoLAA family.”
— Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blix Bike, Award Winning Electric Bike Company, Wins the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Electric Bike Company - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Blix Bike into our BoLAA family." - Aurora DeRose

Blix makes compelling electric bikes with the ultimate goal of inspiring and empowering people to live a more fun and healthier life. Every Blix ebike is built with a unique combination of clean looks, powerful performance, and intelligent utility features, developed for everyday transportation and leisure riding with a comfortable and user-friendly design.

Founded in Santa Cruz, CA in 2014, Blix is one of the fastest-growing, direct-to-consumer, e-bike brands in the U.S. Blix offers innovative e-bike models including city, cruiser, cargo, and folding ebikes.

Blix states, "We make short-distance travel more enjoyable, fast, and easy. For companies, we make commercial deliveries sustainable, while lowering transportation costs and shortening delivery time. For cities, we bring streets to life, increase accessibility, improve air quality, and help our community become truly sustainable - environmentally, economically, and socially."

Aurora DeRose
Michael Levine Media
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

Blix Bike, Award Winning Electric Bike Company, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Electric Bike Company - 2022”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.