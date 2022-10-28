Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of Iconic 1929 Estate in Pasadena, California in Just 39 Days

Flintridge Estate | Pasadena, CA Iconic 1929 estate with coveted San Gabriel Valley views Updated and expanded for modern luxury with historic charm Breathtaking indoor-to-out entertaining with lanai and pool Ideal location, minutes from Downtown Los Angeles

The luxury property overlooking the San Gabriel Valley Mountains is pending sale after a successful auction and just 39 days of exposure.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce the iconic 1929 Estate, 607 Foxwood Road, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Gina Olivares of DPP Real Estate. Originally listed for $8.995 million, the Flintridge Estate sold via auction on 18 October. The global exposure generated by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in the 39 days prior to the sale resulted in over 24,700+ website/page views and 6 bidders.

"Walking through the house and seeing the attention to detail as well as the city and mountain views takes one’s breath away,” stated Michael Schwartz, Auction Representative and Business Developer. He continues, “You can’t help but envision the past glory years of Hollywood glamour. The winning bidder will appreciate owning this masterpiece for a very long time.”

Spanning two APNs and 1.18 acres, the views framed by the home’s windows are rivalled only by the architecture itself. Designed by L.G. Scherer and Cyril Bennett in 1929 in a unique blend of Spanish Colonial Revival and Art Deco styles, the original construction is a testament to the bygone era. The home has been expanded and upgraded for modern comfort while maintaining its original charm. Landscaping creates an atmosphere ideal for outdoor entertaining in the lanai or by the pool.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key®giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

