Reverse Mortgage Lines Of Credit In Florida
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Announces Reverse Mortgage Line Of Credit Programs For Florida SeniorsORLANDO, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reverse mortgages in Florida have exploded in popularity and a big reason are reverse mortgage lines of credit. Now, Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company is offering reverse mortgage lines of credit, exclusively in Florida and to Florida senior homeowners.
A reverse mortgage line of credit functions like a traditional line of credit, yet does not require a monthly payment. Traditionally, reverse mortgage lines of credit been available to seniors as young as 62, but new proprietary programs on the market are available for those as young as 55. While equity in the form of tax-free cash can be used for almost any purpose, the more popular uses are enhanced retirement planning to help offset inflation and rising rates, reducing debt and elimination of current mortgage payments.
“With interest rates rising and the future uncertain, a reverse mortgage line of credit is an excellent option to consider. Rather than have to worry about what to do with funds you do not need yet, you can borrow only what you need, when you need it” said Brian Correa, President of Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company.
Reverse mortgage lines of credit are not only a great hedge against inflation, but they also grow over time. The unused portion of a reverse mortgage lines of credit are generally designed to grow at the same rate as the interest rate being charged to the principle balance. Incentivizing the idea of saving the unused amount of the reverse mortgage line of credit helps to foster a more balanced retirement, and eliminates traditional concerns that come with borrowing money in higher inflationary times like these.
“With higher rates and higher inflation like we are seeing in the current market, retirement tools like a reverse mortgage line of credit become more valuable than ever. I would urge anyone considering a reverse mortgage in Florida right now to look at a reverse line of credit as an inflation hedge and as a consideration for a more comfortable retirement. If you don’t need all the money available from a reverse mortgage up front, why take it? Borrower what you need, when you need it, and save on interest. A reverse mortgage line of credit just makes so much sense right now” Mr. Correa continued.
With offices in Tampa, Orlando, Clearwater, The Villages, Jacksonville and Fort Myers, Florida’s Best aims to serve the local community by providing unsurpassed service with passion and providing as much information as possible to anyone interested in learning more about a reverse mortgage or a reverse mortgage line of credit in the entire state of Florida.
“We are local and trusted, with offices all over the state of Florida. We know reverse mortgages, reverse mortgage lines of credit, and the Florida market better than anyone, it’s all we do!” concluded Mr. Correa.
About Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company:
Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is a boutique mortgage brokerage firm that specializes in reverse mortgages and caters to the Florida market exclusively. Dedicated to providing reverse mortgage products to senior homeowners, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage is community driven and locally focused. Go to www.FloridasBestReverse.com to learn more or to find a location near you.
Jack Summers
Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company
+1 844-352-2378
info@FloridasBestReverseMortgageCompany.com