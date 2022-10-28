Oct 25, 2022 - Booneville, MS

by: Daily Journal

The CREATE Foundation and leaders in Prentiss County have established the Prentiss Realizing Opportunities for Prosperity, Excellence and Leadership (PROPEL) Community Fund that will work to improve the quality of life in Prentiss County through philanthropy.

The PROPEL Community Fund is a tax-exempt charitable organization that operates under the umbrella of CREATE. It is the 15th Community Affiliate Program members.

A local board of directors representing a cross-section of the community has been elected. The inaugural board members are Mark Tapp, Leon Hays, Ricky Ford, Ronny Rowland, Angelique Jumper, Patrick Eaton, Todd English, Judy Ramey, Jason Coley, Bobby Jackson, Travis Childers, Billy Martin, Janis Triplett Burns, Raymond Craven and Greg Windham. Rowland will serve as the board chairperson with Billy Martin serving as vice chairperson.

PROPEL Community Fund supporters hope to build a community endowment fund to create a permanent local endowment, a perpetual source of charitable income to support both needs in the community today and to address opportunities and issues in the future. A community endowment fund would allow the affiliate to provide services to the community that are not currently being met.

A local affiliate provides an opportunity for individuals and businesses to give back to the community and to ensure their gifts will benefit future generations. Organizations, individuals or businesses wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution to the long-range support of measures to improve the Prentiss County community through the PROPEL Community Fund may contact Ronny Rowland via email at rrowland2@bellsouth.net.

CREATE established the Community Affiliates program in 1997. A $750,000 contribution from Anna Keirsey McLean and a $750,000 special dividend from Journal Inc., parent company of the Daily Journal, are the sources of CREATE’s challenge grants.

CREATE provides a $100,000 challenge grant to each new Community Affiliate, which must raise $200,000 in unrestricted endowed funds to receive the full grant.

Click here for more information.