Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,792 in the last 365 days.

Connect Biopharma To Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB, a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing T cell-driven therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, today announced it will be presenting and/or hosting one-on-one meetings at the following upcoming investor and scientific conferences:

  • 6th Annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit for Inflammatory Skin Diseases, Boston, November 1-3; Connect CEO Zheng Wei will present "Spearheading a Novel Compound Targeting the IL-4Rα Cytokine Receptor in Atopic Dermatitis," on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 12:00pm EDT. Additional information can be found at:  https://dermatology-drugdevelopment.com/
  • BioCentury-Bay Helix East West Conference, Redwood City, Calif., November 14 - 18
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, Nov. 29 - December 1
  • Cantor Fitzgerald's Medical & Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology & MedTech Conference, Miami, December 8

For more information on presentation dates and times, please visit Connect Biopharma's website under investor presentations: https://investors.connectbiopharm.com/presentations-events/events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, send an email to: IR@Connectpharm.com.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited  
Connect Biopharma is a U.S. and China-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell research. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company's lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company's second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company's third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD. For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Ina McGuinness
805.427.1372
imcguinness@connectpharm.com


You just read:

Connect Biopharma To Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.