WYALUSING, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Ltd. PPLL, the parent company of PS Bank, has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.60 per share and a 5% stock dividend payable on December 16, 2022.

The 2022 fourth quarter dividend represents an 8.89% increase over the regular cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total cash dividends paid in 2022 of $2.34 represent an increase of 6.92% over the cash dividends paid in 2021.

The cash and stock dividend, declared at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on October 26, 2022, will be payable to shareholders of record December 2, 2022.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Stock of Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-ltd-declares-cash-and-stock-dividend-301661793.html

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.