Fusion Consulting Group secures war-chest to disrupt the professional services sector

Fusion Consulting Group, a London-based professional services firm for Private Clients and SMEs, has secured a funding package from specialist funder SME Capital.

Founded in 2015 by Mitch Young and Adam Maurice, Fusion has built a multi-disciplinary consulting practice which now boasts a wide portfolio of services including Taxation, Accountancy, Financial Services, Legal Services, Digital Marketing and Business Advisory.

Fusion’s mission is to disrupt the professional services sector by offering 360o advisory services to private clients, entrepreneurs and SME’s, something which only the Big 4 have successfully implemented for large companies and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Fusion founders: Adam Maurice & Mitch Young

Mitch Young commented “We are proud to be one of the first firms in the UK to offer holistic advisory across our portfolio of expertise specifically targeted at SME’s and Entrepreneurs. Our offering ticks the boxes for what the next generation of entrepreneur is looking for by providing a blend of expert advisory and technology to add value and help them achieve their goals.”

Fusion will be investing heavily in both people and technology to deliver a best-in-class offering to expand its existing portfolio of services and to further enhance its client experience.

Fusion has built its existing group partly organically but also has completed a number of acquisitions since its inception in 2015.

Fusion will be commencing a buy-and-build program in 2023 to consolidate existing advisory firms under the Fusion brand.

Adam Maurice commented “Further acquisitions are paramount to us being able to deliver our strategic vision and I am delighted to be working with the team at SME Capital who completely understand our vision and are providing significant funding to enable us to deliver our buy and build strategy”.

SME Capital are a specialist lender providing bespoke long-term, growth capital and acquisition finance solutions to established businesses that are going through significant strategic milestones or events.

Fusion completed its most recent acquisition in 2021 and already have a number of potential deals in the pipeline.

As Fusion continues to execute its plans, the company will shortly be announcing a number of key hires to expand its leadership team.

Ronnie Sarkar, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of SME Capital commented “SME Capital are delighted to be funding Fusion’s exciting growth strategy. Adam and Mitch and their team are so entrepreneurial. They deliver immense quality to their clients and will bring much needed disruption to the professional services sector. I am looking forward to working with them as they execute their buy-and-build program.”

Contact Details

Fusion Consulting Group

PR Team

+44 203 841 7010

info@fusionconsult.co.uk

Media Contact

Fusion Consulting Ltd

Adam Maurice

United Kingdom