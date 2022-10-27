Ian Mitchell King of Los Angeles has extensive experience working with homeless shelters, providing care, encouragement, and supplies to vulnerable individuals. He has volunteered at the Hope Garden Homeless Shelter in Southern California, partnered with the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, and helped out at the Pasadena Homeless Shelter. Drawing from his experience and those he has worked with, King offers insight into which items homeless people need most to enable concerned individuals to collect usable donations ahead of the holiday season.

Ian Mitchell King explains that a whopping 10 million pounds of clothing are sent to landfills while an additional 3 million pounds are incinerated yearly. He urges individuals to sort clothing and bedding they no longer want and donate new or gently used items to local homeless shelters. Clothing for upcoming seasons is in exceptionally high demand; for instance, winter clothing donated during late summer or early fall is likely to be appreciated far more than a donation of t-shirts and shorts that can't be used until next year. Coats are in exceptionally high demand, especially in areas with snowfall and freezing temperatures during the cold winter.

Other clothing items, like socks, are always in high order, King explains. Shelters almost always need them for the people they serve. Blankets and sheets are also greatly appreciated, as homeless individuals need clean bedding to sleep on in shelters and streets.

Ian Mitchell King of Los Angeles also explains that homeless individuals almost always need toiletries and hygiene supplies. Dental care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, and mouthwash can help prevent dental decay and disease. Body wash, shampoo, and conditioner help promote hygiene and boost self-esteem. Other hygiene items and toiletries include deodorant, hairbrushes, combs, hair clips and elastics, razors, shaving cream, nail clippers, toilet paper, and other personal care products.

Donors should also consider items used for infants, Ian King explains. He points out that, sadly, about one out of every thirty children in the United States is homeless, and most of the population of women's shelters are mothers and children. Needed infant items include new or near-new clothing, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, and bottles.

Furthermore, Ian Mitchell King urges would-be donors to consider adding laundry detergent to their list of items to donate. It's not something many people think of; however, homeless shelters wash bedding every day and could use some good-quality detergent to maintain a high standard of cleanliness in the shelter. Moreover, some shelters also offer free or low-cost laundry options for homeless individuals inside and outside the shelter.

Ian Mitchell King, who has made it his life's work to help the needy, points out that many of the items mentioned above aren't costly. Even buying $10 or $20 worth of supplies can go a long way in meeting the needs of homeless men, women, and children while at the same time giving them hope that people do care and life can improve. Alternatively, donating reward points can help shelters purchase items they need at the moment without having to wait for someone to donate them for free.

At the same time, King isn't unrealistic about the demand that rising inflation has put in households throughout America, and he urges people to get involved in helping the homeless even if they don't have gently used items to donate and cannot afford to purchase needed supplies for homeless shelters. Volunteering time to help a fundraising project, participating in a clothing or toy drive, or even promoting worthy causes on social media can make a difference in the lives of those who need help the most.

Estimates indicate over 580,000 homeless individuals in the United States, many of whom are mothers caring for their children on their own. Ian Mitchell King of Los Angeles a passion for caring for individuals who, for one reason or another, don't have a place to live; at the same time, he also encourages anyone interested in making the world a better place to donate needed items regularly to homeless individuals and homeless shelters.

Any item in good condition is suitable, but Ian Mitchell King urges readers to bear in mind that the items listed above are the ones that are in the highest demand and sometimes in the lowest supply, as many do not realize there is a great need for some of these supplies. Even small quantities of items can make a difference, but one should not feel they have to donate goods to help out.

Giving time and effort to help a worthy cause can make a difference, even if one does not have the budget needed to purchase supplies for homeless shelters.

Media Contact

Ian Mitchell King

Ian King

United States