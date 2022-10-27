ADMB to Meet November 9

|
The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) will meet on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 via Zoom at 10 a.m. During the meeting, the ADMB will hear updates on rabies testing, wolf management, wolf compensation claims, set dates for 2023 meetings, and any other business as needed. The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment.
The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:
- Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
- Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture
- Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer
- Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer
- Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board
- Amanda Hulet, Buffalo, Wyoming Board of Agriculture
- Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
- Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban
- Vacant, non-consumptive user/wildlife
- Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
- Brett Belden, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:
- Phil Osterli, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service
- Douglas Mayes, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management
- Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.
Meeting Information
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84583479886?pwd=N29QMzluSjg0WFV6c21id1Q3YWV5Zz09
Meeting ID: 845 8347 9886 Passcode: 957801
Phone numbers to call in below: then use Password: 957801
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 346 248 7799 US
+1 408 638 0968 US
+1 669 900 6833 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
+1 312 626 6799 US
+1 646 876 9923 US
