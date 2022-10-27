DDOT Press Release: District Releases Update on Vision Zero, Launches New Website

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]



District Releases Update on Vision Zero, Launches New Website

The Vision Zero 2022 Update focuses on centering equity in traffic safety and taking holistic approach to making DC’s transportation system safer

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the release of the Vision Zero 2022 Update and new website, both outlining the District’s renewed plan forward in eliminating all traffic-related deaths and serious injury in the District.

DDOT’s Vision Zero 2022 Update articulates the District’s Vision Zero commitment to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and serious injuries through more effective use of data, education, enforcement, and engineering. This strategy is supplemented by prioritizing policies and projects that provide the greatest benefits to neighborhoods with streets that have seen historic disinvestment and high numbers of vulnerable populations.

“We know our efforts must ever-evolve by applying lessons-learned and data-driven solutions, especially to our most vulnerable street users and populations,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We also know the burden of traffic violence falls disproportionately across DC, with Wards 7 and 8 hit hardest, and that’s why we remain so keenly focused on equity.”

The Vision Zero 2022 Update also outlines the adoption of the national Safe Systems model, which is based on how an entire interconnected transportation system can become a safer environment for everyone with the understanding that humans make mistakes and human bodies are vulnerable to crash forces. The Safe Systems approach focuses on five key elements: Safe People, Safe Streets, Safe Vehicles, Safe Speeds, and Post-Crash Care.

The District’s renewed approach at achieving Vision Zero comes with a newly launched Vision Zero website. The new site provides a consolidated home for information on current and upcoming traffic safety projects, as well as dashboards and map features for interactive user experiences. The website also serves as a robust educational tool in promoting safe traveling behaviors.

Mayor Bowser’s Vision Zero initiative started in 2015 as an all-hands-on-deck approach to traffic safety. Through the Mayor’s FY 23 investments, more than a dozen of DC’s most dangerous corridors have been made safer by reducing conflicts at 15 high-crash intersections, and school safety has also significantly improved through a major expansion to the District’s school crossing guard program.

DDOT’s Vision Zero 2022 Update involves collaboration among 30 District agencies, with five key agencies deeply involved, with the Metropolitan Police Department serving an integral role. To learn how to help the District improve its most dangerous streets and intersections, please visit visionzero.dc.gov/pages/get-involved.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.