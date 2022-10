David Eby will be sworn in as British Columbia’s 37th premier by Lt. Gov. Janet Austin on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

The ceremony will take place at Government House. Timing and other details for media will be provided in the coming days.

The November break of the fall legislative session will be extended leading up to the swearing-in ceremony. Eby will meet the legislative assembly as premier during the week of Nov. 21.