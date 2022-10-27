Drivers are advised to avoid Highway 1 through Coquitlam while BC Hydro completes repairs to powerlines.
Plan an alternate route and allow extra time for your trip.
A full closure of Highway 1 is necessary on Thursday afternoon for BC Hydro crews to safely repair lines that came down during this morning’s strong winds. The duration of the full closure is undetermined, but crews are working as quickly as possible.
Highway 1 westbound is closed at Brunette Avenue. Highway 1 eastbound is closed at Gaglardi Way.
