MetaComet® Systems Sets New Security Standards with SOC 2 Type ll Compliance

Exacting certification validates industry-leading data protection on behalf of MetaComet’s established and future clients.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA, UNITED STATES , November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaComet Systems, the global experts in royalty management solutions, announces today that it has achieved official SOC 2 Type II security compliance -proof of the exceptional level of security standards it delivers for its clients.

The certification is in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Reaching this demanding level is an important third-party validation of MetaComet’s ongoing commitment to protecting the data of its partners around the world with enterprise-level security.

SOC 2 Type II certification follows a detailed audit by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for business-to-business (B2B) and Software as a Service (SAAS) companies worldwide. It substantiates MetaComet’s extensive work in areas including secure lifetime development lifecycle principles, exhaustive testing of all services, complete customer isolation within a cutting-edge cloud architecture and the vetting and training of all employees.

David Marlin, President of MetaComet Systems, said: “Data security has been a top priority and core value for MetaComet ever since our creation, so we are very proud to have achieved the demanding standards of this accreditation. It confirms to our valued clients that we manage their data with the utmost care and assures them that the trust they place in us is justified. We remain committed to vigilance and constant improvement in our protection, and to leading our industry’s efforts to raise standards even higher.”

About MetaComet Systems
MetaComet Systems is a pioneering provider of royalty management solutions. It partners globally with close to 200 publishers to reduce time and labor spent on royalties, reduce the risk of error, improve business intelligence, and satisfy authors. MetaComet’s suite of secure, cloud-based tools are complemented by outstanding customer support. To discover more about how MetaComet makes royalty management simpler, faster, and better, visit metacomet.com.

Patricia Lady
MetaComet Systems
+1 413-422-6298 ext. 117
