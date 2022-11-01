Jazz Vocalist Kris Russell Releases Her New Single "I Remember You," A Johnny Mercer Classic Written For Judy Garland

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kris Russell

The songs that Kris Russell records and sings are some of the most rewarding classics in the Great American Songbook. She makes the songs sound fresh, vital and contemporary decades after they were written. The arrangements are new, the melodies are memorable, and the lyrics still speak to today's listeners....young and old.

Kris Russell grew up listening to vintage songs including 1941' s "I Remember You," her most recent single. It's haunting melody was composed by Victor Schertzinger and Johnny Mercer wrote the lyrics to express his unrequited love for Judy Garland. For the new version, Kris Russell sings beautifully over a string orchestra with a lush, incredibly beautiful bossa nova arrangement by Richard Rome.

Born in Sacramento, California and growing up in a family of jazz musicians, Kris Russell heard the very best jazz singers from an early age. Her parents introduced her to swing, bebop, cooljazz, ballads, and the Great American Songbook. She developed affection not only for jazz vocalists Ella Fitzgerald, June Christy, Peggy Lee, Rosemary Clooney, and Julie London, but such Brazlian greats as Ellis Regina, Astrud Gilberto, Leny Andrade, Marcos K. Valle and the remarkable Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Kris has had great success with three previous singles. Her first release, "I Concentrate On You," was recorded in 2015 to celebrate Cole Porter's 125th birthday. It made the Smoothjazz.com Radar chart and RadioWave chart , and was featured on the TM Century Gold Disc, gaining airtime with Smoothjazz.com Global Radio, EBS Media, K-Jazzy Radio, WJMX Smooth Jazz Boston, and WDGP Radio Marboro among other stations around the globe. . Her reinterpretation of Michael Franks' "Down in Brazil" featured the singer providing a new arrangement and recording with the Mystery Jazz Ensemble, six prolific session musicians. It was #6 on Billboards Smoothjazz Most Added Chart in 2017 and was on RadioWave Prime Movers Chart and the Groove Jazz Chart in addition to being a Global Music Award winner, receiving two bronze medals. Marcos K. Valle and Paulo Valle's song, "Batucada Surgiu" was recorded in 2019 to celebrate bossa nova's 60th anniversary. It appeared in the top 20 on the Radio Indie Alliance Chart (UK) for four weeks in June of 2019 and was on the Radio Wave Prime Movers Chart and the Radar Chart on Smoothjazz.com. Kris' version of "Batucada Surgiu," which was also a Global Music Award winner, was described by Smoothjazz Global as a "high octane, ultra danceable English/Portuguese world dance party of a tune."

A 3-time Global Music Award winner ( a prestigious merit-based award based purely on music and musicianship), Kris Russell looks forward to performing and recording more with continued enthusiasm. "I Remember You" will be on Smoothjazz Global Radio starting Nov. 1. Her digital download can be purchased on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play, and CD Baby's streaming partners around the world. She has also released a picturesque interpretation of the song on video that is available on You Tube.

Kris Russell (http://www.krisrusselljazz.com/contact is available for interviews in Las Vegas and nationwide by phone.

I Remember You by Kris Russell