Paul Dhadda of Exquisite Travel Group wins first ever Romance Travel Specialist Award by Amour

Paul Dhadda at Exquisite Travel Group being awarded the Romance Travel Specialist of the Year in Cascais, Portugal.

Amour, the World’s Largest Romance Travel Event, Recognized the Most Successful Professionals in Romance Travel at the 3-day Romance Travel Event in Portugal

It’s humbling to be recognized for the hard work we do as individuals, but winning this award would not be possible without the dedicated team of specialists at Exquisite.” — Paul Dhadda

SASCRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Love Travel Awards took place in Cascais, Portugal on Thursday, 20 October 2022, to celebrate the world’s most outstanding hotels and venues and top romance travel specialists during the 3-day romance travel event, Amour.

The glamorous, black-tie event saw over 300 industry leaders gather at Casino Estoril to dine, network, and celebrate the properties and people that make the biggest impact on the romance travel world.

Categories for properties and venues included Best Wedding Venue and Most Romantic Hotel, with each one split by region. Romance travel professionals were recognized with the Romance Travel Specialist of the Year, Best Destination Wedding Planner, and Outstanding Achievement of the Year awards. Voted for by a global audience of romance travel professionals, all the nominees, finalists, and winners were reviewed by experts and submitted to an industry-wide vote.

Peter Gould, Chairman of Amour and the Love Travel Awards said: “We created the Love Travel Awards to recognize the properties and brands who set the standards for romance travel. These are the ones to watch.”

This year introduced the addition of three new awards for professionals in romance travel. Paul Dhadda from Exquisite Travel Group was awarded Romance Travel Specialist of the Year. Other winners include Matthew Goldbert of Matthew Oliver Weddings for Best Destination Wedding Planner and Arun Bablani from Vivaah Weddings for Outstanding Achievement of the Year.

“It’s humbling to be recognized for the hard work we do as individuals, but winning this award would not be possible without the dedicated team of specialists at Exquisite. Along with the support of our partners across the industry, our combined talents have made winning this award possible.” said Paul Dhadda, CEO, Exquisite Travel Group.

From romantic getaways, off-the-beaten-path destinations, once-in-a-lifetime journeys or wherever the wind takes you. Exquisite Travel Group takes pride in making it easier for you to get up and go.

Love Travel Awards 2022