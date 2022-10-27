Georgia Manufacturing Alliance to partner with Greener Manufacturing North America Show in Atlanta, October 2023
North America's Leading Event for Environmental and Sustainable Manufacturing Solutions to bring top pros, manufacturers, customers and suppliers together
GMA is excited about partnering for the second year with Trans-Global Events to bring the show to our city in Oct 2023.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than one thousand manufacturing professionals from across the United States will meet at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Georgia next October for the Greener Manufacturing Show, North America's Leading Event for Environmental and Sustainable Manufacturing Solutions.
— Jason Moss, CEO Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
Jason Moss, CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA), is pleased that Atlanta has been selected for the site of this important show. “GMA is excited about partnering for the second year with Trans-Global Events (based in the United Kingdom), to bring the Greener Mfg show to our city in Oct 2023." This decision is due to the overwhelming success of the 2022 show in June, so the Trans-Global Event team again selected Atlanta and GMA as partners."
On October 11 and 12, 2023, industry pros will learn best practices while making in-person connections with manufacturers, customers and suppliers. In addition, more than 100 top industry experts will lead and moderate educational panels. Prominent keynote speakers will also provide insight into future manufacturing trends to watch.
Discover environmental and sustainable manufacturing solutions
Find the latest technologies, solutions, and partners to enhance your environmental credentials, with a focus on sustainable materials, energy and resources.
The Greener Manufacturing Show is North America's must-attend event for any sustainability-focused company looking to design and manufacture their products from more environmentally-friendly materials, limit and eliminate the use of toxic chemicals, and reduce the impact of their industrial and manufacturing processes on the environment and global climate change. At this show, you’ll find the most up-to-date technologies and solutions, as well as new partners to help you reach critical sustainability goals.
Discover the most sustainable and up-to-date natural, bio-based, and compostable materials at this important show.
You will also learn to reduce your dependence on fossil resources, and discover the next generation bio-based renewable feedstocks that create greener chemicals. Attendees will also discover the most recent solutions to enhance their products while reducing environmental impact.
Investing on the most up-to-date technology and practices reduces manufacturing waste, increases efficiency, and uses less water and energy. Your entire supply chain has an environmental impact; make sure it’s a positive one by understanding and using the industry’s latest products and procedures. Register today at https://www.greener-manufacturing.com/usa/welcome
Show location
Atlanta Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Show Dates
October 11-12, 2023
About the Greener Manufacturing Show
About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website at www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.
