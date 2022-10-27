Now Hiring: TBI Special Agent/Forensic Scientist, Forensic Technician, TBI Contract Analyst

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

Nashville Crime Laboratory

5 VACANCIES

• 1 MICROANALYSIS UNIT

• 1 FORENSIC BIOLOGY UNIT

• 1 FORENSIC CHEMISTRY UNIT

• 2 FIREARMS IDENTIFICATION UNIT

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

For Additional Information, Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 38999.This position will be posted on October 27, 2022 – November 2, 2022 for five (5) business days.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1

Knoxville Crime Laboratory

3 VACANCIES

• 1 FORENSIC CHEMISTRY UNIT

• 2 TOXICOLOGY UNIT

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

For Additional Information, Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 39000.This position will be posted on October 27, 2022 – November 2, 2022 for five (5) business days.

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN

Knoxville Crime Laboratory

Nashville Crime Laboratory

1 Vacancy Each

Monthly Salary: $2,769 – $4,430

Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

OR Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

For Additional Information, Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. For Nashville, apply on job opening 39003. For Knoxville, apply on job opening 39002. This position will be posted on October 27, 2022 – November 2, 2022 for five (5) business days.

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INTERMEDIATE

Fiscal Unit

1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: An Associate’s degree and one year of experience in contract management or other related fields.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Two years of experience in contract management or other related fields may be substituted for the required education.

For Additional Information, Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 39006. This position will remain posted from October 27, 2022 – November 9, 2022 for ten (10) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.