New opinions: Oct. 27

Highlight: A transfer in writing is called a grant. A grant takes effect upon its delivery. For a delivery to occur, a grantor must intend to pass title. Delivery of a grant with intent that title transfer upon some contingency or condition is prohibited. A conditional delivery is absolute.

The rules of contract interpretation apply to oil and gas leases. Contracts executed together concerning the same subject matter may be read and construed together, but they retain their separate identity. Extrinsic evidence, including another agreement, may not be used to alter the unambiguous terms of an oil and gas lease.

An unrecorded instrument encumbering real estate is valid as to those with notice of the instrument.