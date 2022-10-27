Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces $17,000,000 in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program Funding

Norristown, PA − October 27, 2022 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) announced $17,000,000 from the Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) funding. The Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) funds projects for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreation, and historical improvement projects.

RACP projects have regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and increase or maintain employment levels, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

“From property acquisition to facility improvements, these projects address a variety of needs for our communities,” said Senator Cappelletti. “They will improve the quality of life through safety and technology updates, streamline community services, and even create new jobs. I’m thrilled to see these projects receive the adequate funding they need and look forward to visiting these projects upon completion.”

The Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) funding for District 17 is as follows:

Eastern University, $1,000,000 – For renovations to the athletic facilities, including gymnasium additions and renovations, site work, a vehicular bridge, a pedestrian walkway, and an internal drive connection to athletes.

Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, $500,000 – Renovation of Braemer Medical Arts Building which will improve technology and level of care.

Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, $500,000 – For facility upgrades and renovations, such as roof repairs, gymnasium renovations, lighting upgrades, and preschool renovations.

Saint Joseph’s University, $1,000,000 – For site preparation of Saint Joseph’s Kinney Center to serve the autistic community

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County, $5,750,000 – Renovation and acquisition of commercial property to establish the Child Advocacy Center for social and behavioral services.

Lower Merion Township Department of Parks & Recreation, $2,000,000 – Construct and improve the Ardmore Ave Community Center to be more environmentally conscious, as well as additional square footage and improve the surrounding reconfigured park.

Norristown Zoological Society, $500,000 – Construction of a new animal hospital at Elmwood Park Zoo.

Friends of Valley Forge, $500,000 – Construction and renovation of Maurice Stephens House Valley Forge Park Alliance Headquarters and Café.

Municipality of Norristown, $3,000,000 – Construction and upgrades of a new fire station for consolidation of four other fire stations.

West Norriton Township, $1,250,000 – Construction of a new clubhouse that consists of a restaurant and banquet facility at the Jefferson Golf Club.

The Pathway School, $1,000,000 – Renovation of two buildings for classroom updates.