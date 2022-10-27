Comitta, Shusterman Announce $750,000 for Tredyffrin School Serving Students with Autism

West Chester, Pa (October 27, 2022) – A Tredyffrin-based school serving students with autism will receive $750,000 in state funding to renovate and expand classroom space, state Senator Carolyn Comitta and state Rep. Melissa Shusterman said today.

The funding, awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, will support campus renovations and upgrades at the Timothy School, the oldest approved non-profit private school in Pennsylvania devoted exclusively to teaching students with autism.

“For more than 50 years, the Timothy School has been educating students on the autism spectrum and providing crucial life skills to ensure they can reach their full potential,” Comitta said. “With this investment, we can provide students and teachers with a modern, efficient space and open up new opportunities for individuals and families in the disability community.”

“The Timothy School meets a need for students with intellectual disabilities all over Southeastern Pennsylvania,” state Representative Melissa Shusterman said. “It was my priority to help the school receive state funding so that they can move forward with constructions plans to expand and meet the needs of more students and families.”

Specifically, the funds will address the concrete, masonry, and steel aspects of Phase Three of the school’s overall redevelopment plan, including the addition of classroom and administrative office space, as well as assist in the selective demolition and construction of the existing main education building.

“The Timothy School is thrilled to be named a grant recipient,” said Executive Director Sarah Greim. “The $750,000 grant award will enable us to begin moving forward with our building expansion project, which is greatly needed to provide an adequate and efficient learning space for our students with autism. We are grateful to Senator Comitta for her ongoing support of this important project and all our endeavors.”

Established in 1966, the Timothy School today serves more than 65 children, ages five through twenty-one, with Autism Spectrum Disorder from 26 school districts in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The funding was awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

To receive funding, projects must have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

