Sen. Haywood Announces $10.8 Million in RACP Funding for Local Improvement Projects

Harrisburg, Pa. – October 27, 2022 – Today, State Sen. Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced that the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget awarded $10.8 million dollars for improvement projects in his district through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“I am pleased that six organizations in northwest Philadelphia and Montgomery County will receive significant funding for essential projects,” said Sen. Haywood. “These grants will improve infrastructure and create jobs, which is a victory for our community.”

Awardees in the fourth senatorial district include:

  • La Salle University – Health, wellness, and fitness center – $3,500,000
  • Philadelphia Technician Training Institute – Power upgrades – $3,000,000
  • Grace Presbyterian Church – Hall renovations in Jenkintown – $1,547,646
  • 5616 North Broad Street Associates LLC – Building stabilization – $1,250,000
  • Chestnut Hill Hospital – Exterior updates and interior renovations – $1,000,000
  • Friends of the Wissahickon – Wissahickon Valley Park amenities – $500,000

Over the past year, Senator Haywood assisted local organizations with applying for RACP funding. In the coming weeks, recipients will make decisions about accepting awards and completing the grant process.

RACP is one of the Commonwealth’s primary funding programs for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. For more information about RACP awards, visit budget.pa.gov/programs/racp.

###

