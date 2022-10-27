Elme Communities Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (the “Company”) (NYSE: ELME), a multifamily REIT with properties in the Washington metro area and the Sunbelt, reported financial and operating results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

Financial Results

Net loss was $10.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share

NAREIT FFO was $12.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share

Core FFO was $20.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share

Net Operating Income (NOI) was $35.0 million

Operational Highlights

Same-store multifamily NOI increased by 10.4% compared to the prior year period and continues to accelerate into the fourth quarter

Effective new Lease Rate Growth was 10.5%, effective renewal Lease Rate Growth was 10.1%, and effective blended Lease Rate Growth was 10.3% during the quarter for our same-store portfolio

Effective new Lease Rate Growth was 13.8%, effective renewal Lease Rate Growth was 18.4%, and effective blended Lease Rate Growth was 16.3% during the quarter for our non-same store portfolio

Post quarter end, to date we have achieved effective blended Lease Rate Growth of 9.7% for our non-same store portfolio and 7.1% for our same-store portfolio

Same-store retention was 60%, unchanged compared to the prior year period, and above the historical average while achieving very strong double-digit renewal lease rate growth

Same-store multifamily Average Occupancy decreased 20 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 to 95.6%, in line with the targeted range

Same-store multifamily occupancy increased post quarter-end to 95.7% as of October 27, 2022

Transformation Update

Rebranded as Elme Communities to reflect our ongoing commitment to elevating the value-living experience for our residents. The name change follows our transformation into a focused multifamily company, and geographic expansion into Sunbelt markets.

Began onboarding multifamily community-level operations from third party property managers. Two communities have been successfully onboarded onto our redesigned, technology-forward operating model. The Company expects to transition the remaining 25 multifamily communities in phases through mid-2023 and for the full transition to yield revenue and cost benefits.

The Company is actively evaluating opportunities that will create additional value for shareholders and has the capacity to acquire approximately $125 million while remaining within our targeted leverage range. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company re-evaluated its yield requirements and determined, given shifting market conditions, that it no longer anticipates it will complete additional acquisitions this year.

Liquidity Position

Available liquidity was more than $650 million as of September 30, 2022, consisting of availability under the Company's revolving credit facility and cash on hand

Following the extinguishment of approximately $77 million secured debt via a defeasance process, as of September 1, 2022, the Company has no secured debt

The Company has no scheduled debt maturities until July 2023

"Becoming Elme Communities represents the culmination of our multifamily portfolio transformation, geographic expansion, and technology-forward infrastructure revamp," said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO. "It's the start of a new trajectory, positioning us to capitalize on the opportunity to be a differentiated provider of multifamily homes. Our transformation is already delivering positive results, and we have begun the process of successfully transitioning our community level operations to internal management. We look forward to discussing how this and the other changes that we've made set us up to deliver better revenue generation, expense base optimization and profitable growth on our earnings call."

Third Quarter Operating Results

Same-store Multifamily NOI - Same-store NOI increased 10.4% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher base rent and lower concessions. Average occupancy for the quarter decreased 20 basis points from the prior year period to 95.6%.

Same-store NOI increased 10.4% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher base rent and lower concessions. Average occupancy for the quarter decreased 20 basis points from the prior year period to 95.6%. Other same-store NOI - Our Other same-store portfolio is comprised of one asset, Watergate 600. Other same-store NOI increased by 6.2% compared to the corresponding prior year period due to higher rental and parking income. Watergate 600 was 92.4% occupied and 92.4% leased at quarter end.

"Our strong third quarter financial performance further positions us to deliver historical growth in 2023," said Stephen E. Riffee, Executive Vice President and CFO. "We are on track to deliver Core FFO growth of approximately 14% in 2023 based on the midpoint of our guidance range, our strongest in 20 years. While the capital markets continue to show disruption, we are well-positioned until we can resume scaling our portfolio. We believe that our focus on value-oriented price points and presence in historically stable economies provides relative strength across economic cycles, and we have a well-positioned balance sheet with low leverage and strong liquidity. Furthermore, we have the opportunity to deliver better overall operating performance once our community onboarding process is complete."

2022 Guidance

With only one quarter remaining, management is maintaining the midpoint of its 2022 Core FFO guidance and tightening the range by $0.02 per fully diluted share to $0.87 to $0.89 per fully diluted share. The following assumptions are included in the Core FFO guidance for 2022:

Full Year 2022 Outlook on Key Assumptions and Metrics

Same-store multifamily NOI growth is now expected to range between 8.75% to 9.25%, which represents a tightened range and continues to represent 9.0% at the midpoint

Same-store multifamily and Trove NOI, which was fully delivered and invested by the start of 2021, is now expected to grow between 12.5% and 13.0%, which represents a tightened range and continues to represent 12.75% at the midpoint

Non-same-store multifamily NOI is now expected to range from $22.25 million to $22.75 million in 2022, which represents a tightened range and continues to represent $22.5 million at the midpoint

Other same-store NOI, which consists solely of Watergate 600, is expected to range from $13.25 million to $13.75 million

Property management expense is now expected to be approximately $7.5 million, which reflects a $0.25 million decline at the midpoint

G&A, net of core adjustments, is now expected to range from $26.0 million to $26.5 million, which reflects an increase of $0.25 million at the midpoint

Interest expense is now expected to range from $24.5 million to $25.0 million, which reflects a lower midpoint of $24.75 million following the determination that the Company will not complete additional acquisitions in this year

Transformation costs are now expected to be approximately $10.0 million, which reflects a decrease of $1.0 million compared to prior guidance

No additional acquisitions are assumed in 2022 due to changing market conditions

Core AFFO payout ratio is expected to be in the mid-70% range

Full Year 2022 Core FFO per diluted share $0.87 - $0.89 Net Operating Income Same-store multifamily NOI growth 8.75% - 9.25% Same-store multifamily and Trove NOI growth 12.5% - 13.0% Non-same-store multifamily NOI(a) $22.25 million - $22.75 million Non-residential NOI(b) ~$0.775 million Other same-store NOI(c) $13.25 million - $13.75 million Expenses Property management expense ~$7.5 million G&A, net of core adjustments $26.0 million - $26.5 million Interest expense $24.5 million - $25.0 million Capitalized interest(d) ~$0.3 million Transformation costs ~$10 million

(a) Includes Trove, The Oxford, Assembly Eagles Landing, Carlyle of Sandy Springs, Alder Park, Marietta Crossing, and Riverside Development. Guidance does not contemplate any additional acquisitions or dispositions.

(b) Includes revenues and expenses from retail operations at multifamily communities

(c) Consists of Watergate 600

(d) Capitalized interest was $0.3 million year-to-date and is expected to be the same amount for the full year 2022 due to the suspension of development activities at Riverside.

2023 Guidance

Management is reaffirming its 2023 Core FFO, which is expected to range from $0.96 to $1.04 per fully diluted share. The following assumptions are included in the Core FFO guidance for 2023:

Full Year 2023 Outlook on Key Assumptions and Metrics

Same-store multifamily NOI growth is expected to range from 9.0% to 11.0%, which reflects year-over-year growth of 10% at the midpoint further building on the double-digit NOI growth expected in the second half of 2022.

Non-same-store multifamily NOI is now expected to range from $12.75 million to $13.75 million following the determination that the Company will not complete additional acquisitions in 2022

Other same-store NOI, which consists solely of Watergate 600, is expected to range from $13.0 million to $13.75 million

Property management expense is now expected to range from $8.0 million to $8.5 million, which reflects a decrease at the midpoint compared to our prior guidance following the determination that the Company will not complete additional acquisitions in 2022

G&A, net of core adjustments, is expected to range from $26.25 million to $27.25 million

Interest expense is now expected to range from $27.5 million to $28.5 million following the determination that the Company will not complete additional acquisitions in 2022

No acquisitions are assumed in 2023. The Company has acquisition capacity and will update guidance if an acquisition is identified.

Full Year 2023 Core FFO per diluted share $0.96 - $1.04 Net Operating Income Same-store multifamily NOI growth 9.0% - 11.0% Non-same-store multifamily NOI(a) $12.75 million - $13.75 million Non-residential NOI(b) ~$0.75 million Other same-store NOI(c) $13.0 million - $13.75 million Expenses Property management expense $8.0 million - $8.5 million G&A, net of core adjustments $26.25 million - $27.25 million Interest expense $27.5 million - $28.5 million Transformation Costs(d) $2.5 million - $3.5 million

(a) Includes Carlyle of Sandy Springs, Alder Park, Marietta Crossing, and Riverside Development. Guidance does not contemplate any additional acquisitions or dispositions.

(b) Includes revenues and expenses from retail operations at multifamily communities

(c) Consists of Watergate 600

(d) Represents the final costs related to the internalization of community-level operations

Elme Communities' 2022 and 2023 Core FFO guidance and outlook are based on a number of factors, many of which are outside the Company's control and all of which are subject to change. Elme Communities may change the guidance provided during the year as actual and anticipated results vary from these assumptions, but Elme Communities undertakes no obligation to do so.

2022 Guidance Reconciliation Table

A reconciliation of projected net loss per diluted share to projected Core FFO per diluted share for the full year ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:

Low High Net loss per diluted share $(0.38) $(0.36) Real estate depreciation and amortization 1.06 1.06 NAREIT FFO per diluted share 0.68 0.70 Core adjustments 0.19 0.19 Core FFO per diluted share $0.87 $0.89

2023 Guidance Reconciliation Table

A reconciliation of projected net loss per diluted share to projected Core FFO per diluted share for the full year ending December 31, 2023 is as follows:

Low High Net loss per diluted share $(0.16) $(0.09) Real estate depreciation and amortization 1.09 1.09 NAREIT FFO per diluted share 0.93 1.00 Core adjustments 0.03 0.04 Core FFO per diluted share $0.96 $1.04

Dividends

On October 5, 2022, Elme Communities paid a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share.

Elme Communities announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share to be paid on January 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 22, 2022.

Presentation Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call is scheduled for Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Conference Call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 1-888-506-0062 International Toll Number: 1-973-528-0011 Conference ID: 163450

The instant replay of the Earnings Call will be available until Friday, November 11, 2022. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 1-877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 1-919-882-2331 Conference ID: 46576

The live on-demand webcast of the Conference Call with presentation slides will be available on the Investor section of Elme Communities' website at www.elmecommunities.com. Online playback of the webcast and presentation slides will be available following the Conference Call.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Note: Elme Communities' press releases and supplemental financial information are available on the Company website at www.elmecommunities.com or by contacting Investor Relations at (202) 774-3200.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in our earnings release and on our conference call are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Elme Communities to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Elme Communities to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our ability to execute on our strategies, including new strategies with respect to our operations and our portfolio, including the acquisition of residential properties in the Southeastern markets, on the terms anticipated, or at all, the operational benefits from our operating model redesign on the timing contemplated or at all, and to realize any anticipated returns and benefits, including the performance of any acquired residential properties at the levels anticipated; the risks associated with ownership of real estate in general and our real estate assets in particular; whether actual Core FFO will be consistent with expectations; the economic health of the areas in which our properties are located, particularly with respect to greater Washington, DC metro region and the larger Southeastern region; the risk of failure to enter into and/or complete contemplated acquisitions and dispositions, at all, within the price ranges anticipated and on the terms and timing anticipated; changes in the composition of our portfolio; fluctuations in interest rates and other risks related to changes in interest rates; reductions in or actual or threatened changes to the timing of federal government spending; the risks related to use of third-party providers; the economic health of our residents; the ultimate duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including any mutations thereof, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, the effectiveness and willingness of people to take COVID-19 vaccines, and the duration of associated immunity and efficacy of the vaccines against emerging variants of COVID-19; the impact from macroeconomic factors (including inflation, increases in interest rates, potential economic slowdown or a recession and geopolitical conflicts); compliance with applicable laws and corporate social responsibility goals, including those concerning the environment and access by persons with disabilities; the risks related to not having adequate insurance to cover potential losses; changes in the market value of securities; terrorist attacks or actions and/or cyber-attacks; whether we will succeed in the day-to-day property management and leasing activities that we have previously outsourced; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of securities markets; the risks related to our organizational structure and limitations of stock ownership; failure to qualify and maintain our qualification as a REIT and the risks of changes in laws affecting REITs; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our 2021 Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2022. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements or risk factors to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

This Earnings Release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP information. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these estimates, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts.

ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, OPERATING RESULTS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Real estate rental revenue $ 54,603 $ 42,499 $ 153,787 $ 124,403 Expenses Property operating and maintenance 13,092 9,901 35,404 28,655 Real estate taxes and insurance 6,469 5,544 19,893 16,525 Property management 1,916 1,499 5,462 4,448 General and administrative 6,403 7,909 20,998 19,838 Transformation costs 2,399 1,016 6,645 4,796 Depreciation and amortization 23,632 18,252 69,871 52,542 53,911 44,121 158,273 126,804 Real estate operating income (loss) 692 (1,622 ) (4,486 ) (2,401 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (6,582 ) (8,106 ) (18,388 ) (28,387 ) Loss on interest rate derivatives — (106 ) — (5,866 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (4,917 ) (12,727 ) (4,917 ) (12,727 ) Other income 68 231 454 3,037 (11,431 ) (20,708 ) (22,851 ) (43,943 ) Loss from continuing operations (10,739 ) (22,330 ) (27,337 ) (46,344 ) Discontinued operations: Income from operations of properties sold or held for sale — 7,208 — 23,083 Gain on sale of real estate, net — 46,441 — 46,441 Income from discontinued operations — 53,649 — 69,524 Net (loss) income $ (10,739 ) $ 31,319 $ (27,337 ) $ 23,180 Loss from continuing operations $ (10,739 ) $ (22,330 ) $ (27,337 ) $ (46,344 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,632 18,252 69,871 52,542 Funds from continuing operations 12,893 (4,078 ) 42,534 6,198 Income from discontinued operations — 53,649 — 69,524 Discontinued operations real estate depreciation and amortization — — — 22,904 Gain on sale of real estate, net — (46,441 ) — (46,441 ) Funds from discontinued operations — 7,208 — 45,987 NAREIT funds from operations $ 12,893 $ 3,130 $ 42,534 $ 52,185 Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt $ 4,873 $ 833 $ 4,873 $ 833 Tenant improvements and incentives, net of reimbursements — (331 ) (1,025 ) (904 ) Leasing commissions capitalized — (378 ) — (2,784 ) Recurring capital improvements (2,404 ) (1,485 ) (5,026 ) (3,508 ) Straight-line rents, net (112 ) (347 ) (437 ) (1,520 ) Non-cash fair value interest expense 105 — 210 — Non-real estate depreciation & amortization of debt costs 1,158 1,330 3,517 4,024 Amortization of lease intangibles, net (227 ) (32 ) (608 ) 540 Amortization and expensing of restricted share and unit compensation 1,917 2,651 6,157 6,478 Adjusted funds from operations $ 18,203 $ 5,371 $ 50,195 $ 55,344





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Per share data: 2022

2021

2022

2021

Loss from continuing operations (Basic) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.55 ) (Diluted) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.55 ) Net (loss) income (Basic) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.27 (Diluted) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.37 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.27 NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 (Diluted) $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 Dividends paid $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.51 $ 0.77 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 87,453 84,496 87,354 84,457 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 87,453 84,496 87,354 84,457 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (for NAREIT FFO) 87,564 84,586 87,447 84,534





ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Land $ 373,171 $ 322,623 Income producing property 1,882,235 1,642,147 2,255,406 1,964,770 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (461,293 ) (402,560 ) Net income producing property 1,794,113 1,562,210 Properties under development or held for future development 31,232 30,631 Total real estate held for investment, net 1,825,345 1,592,841 Cash and cash equivalents 8,436 233,600 Restricted cash 1,437 620 Rents and other receivables 16,088 15,067 Prepaid expenses and other assets 28,228 33,866 Total assets $ 1,879,534 $ 1,875,994 Liabilities Notes payable, net $ 497,247 $ 496,946 Line of credit 43,000 — Accounts payable and other liabilities 36,219 40,585 Dividend payable 14,919 14,650 Advance rents 1,489 2,082 Tenant security deposits 5,461 4,669 Total liabilities 598,335 558,932 Equity Shareholders' equity Preferred shares; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 150,000 and 100,000 shares authorized; 87,504 and 86,261 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 875 863 Additional paid in capital 1,728,840 1,697,477 Distributions in excess of net income (434,539 ) (362,494 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,278 ) (19,091 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,280,898 1,316,755 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 301 307 Total equity 1,281,199 1,317,062 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,879,534 $ 1,875,994





The following tables contain reconciliations of net loss to NOI for the periods presented (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net (loss) income $ (10,739 ) $ 31,319 $ (27,337 ) $ 23,180 Adjustments: Property management expense 1,916 1,499 5,462 4,448 General and administrative expense 6,403 7,909 20,998 19,838 Transformation costs 2,399 1,016 6,645 4,796 Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,632 18,252 69,871 52,542 Interest expense 6,582 8,106 18,388 28,387 Loss on interest rate derivatives — 106 — 5,866 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 4,917 12,727 4,917 12,727 Other income (68 ) (231 ) (454 ) (3,037 ) Discontinued operations: Income from operations of properties sold or held for sale — (7,208 ) — (23,083 ) Gain on sale of real estate, net — (46,441 ) — (46,441 ) Total Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 35,042 $ 27,054 $ 98,490 $ 79,223 Multifamily NOI: Same-store portfolio $ 24,740 $ 22,405 $ 72,274 $ 67,052 Acquisitions 4,993 276 10,669 276 Development 1,770 1,000 4,922 1,732 Non-residential 188 219 593 575 Total 31,691 23,900 88,458 69,635 Other NOI (Watergate 600) 3,351 3,154 10,032 9,588 Total NOI $ 35,042 $ 27,054 $ 98,490 $ 79,223





The following table contains a reconciliation of net loss to core funds from operations for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net (loss) income $ (10,739 ) $ 31,319 $ (27,337 ) $ 23,180 Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,632 18,252 69,871 52,542 Discontinued operations: Gain on sale of real estate, net — (46,441 ) — (46,441 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization — — — 22,904 NAREIT funds from operations 12,893 3,130 42,534 52,185 Add: Structuring expenses 121 — 1,101 — Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 4,917 12,727 4,917 12,727 Loss on interest rate derivatives — 106 — 5,866 Severance expense — — 474 173 Transformation costs 2,399 1,016 6,645 4,796 Write-off of pursuit costs 174 — 174 — Core funds from operations $ 20,504 $ 16,979 $ 55,845 $ 75,747 Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Per share data: 2022 2021 2022 2021 NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 (Diluted) $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.48 $ 0.61 Core FFO (Basic) $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.64 $ 0.89 (Diluted) $ 0.23 $ 0.20 $ 0.64 $ 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 87,453 84,496 87,354 84,457 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

(for NAREIT and Core FFO) 87,564 84,586 87,447 84,534





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate, casualty gain/loss, real estate impairment, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss on interest rate derivatives, severance expense, acquisition expenses and gain from non-disposal activities and transformation costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because we believe it helps investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by subtracting from FFO (1) recurring expenditures, tenant improvements and leasing costs, that are capitalized and amortized and are necessary to maintain our properties and revenue stream (excluding items contemplated prior to acquisition or associated with development / redevelopment of a property) and (2) straight line rents, then adding (3) non-real estate depreciation and amortization, (4) non-cash fair value interest expense and (5) amortization of restricted share compensation, then adding or subtracting the (6) amortization of lease intangibles, (7) real estate impairment and (8) non-cash gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, as appropriate. AFFO is included herein, because we consider it to be a performance measure of a REIT’s ability to incur and service debt and to distribute dividends to its shareholders. AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Adjusted Funds From Operations ("Core AFFO") is calculated by adjusting AFFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Washington REIT’s operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Washington REIT’s operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) non-share-based executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from FAD, as appropriate, (5) relocation expense, (6) transformation costs and (7) write-off of pursuit costs. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core AFFO serves as a useful, supplementary performance measure of Washington REIT’s ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) is calculated by adjusting NAREIT FFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Washington REIT’s operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Washington REIT’s operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from NAREIT FFO, as appropriate, (5) relocation expense, (6) transformation costs and (7) write-off of pursuit costs. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core FFO serves as a useful, supplementary measure of Washington REIT’s ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) is defined by 2018 National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”) FFO White Paper Restatement, as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”)) excluding gains (or losses) associated with sales of properties, impairments of depreciable real estate and real estate depreciation and amortization. We consider NAREIT FFO to be a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which historically assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that NAREIT FFO more accurately provides investors an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and fund other needs. Our FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other real estate investment trusts. These other REITs may not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. NAREIT FFO is a non-GAAP measure.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”), defined as real estate rental revenue less direct real estate operating expenses, is a non-GAAP measure. NOI is calculated as net income, less non-real estate revenue and the results of discontinued operations (including the gain or loss on sale, if any), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, lease origination expenses, general and administrative expenses, acquisition costs, real estate impairment, casualty gain and losses and gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. NOI does not include management expenses, which consist of corporate property management costs and property management fees paid to third parties. They are the primary performance measures we use to assess the results of our operations at the property level. We also present NOI on a cash basis ("Cash NOI") which is calculated as NOI less the impact of straight-lining apartment rent concessions. We believe that each of NOI and Cash NOI is a useful performance measure because, when compared across periods, they reflect the impact on operations of trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. NOI and Cash NOI exclude certain components from net income in order to provide results more closely related to a property’s results of operations. For example, interest expense is not necessarily linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset. In addition, depreciation and amortization, because of historical cost accounting and useful life estimates, may distort operating performance at the property level. As a result of the foregoing, we provide each NOI and Cash NOI as a supplement to net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI do not represent net income or income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP. As such, neither should be considered an alternative to these measures as an indication of our operating performance.

Other Definitions

Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home represents the average of effective rent (net of concessions) for in-place leases and the market rent for vacant homes.

Average Occupancy is based on average daily occupied apartment homes as a percentage of total apartment homes.

Current Strategy represents the class of each community in our portfolio based on a set of criteria. Our strategies consist of the following subcategories: Class A, Class A-, Class B Value-Add and Class B. A community's class is dependent on a variety of factors, including its vintage, site location, amenities and services, rent growth drivers and rent relative to the market.

Class A communities are recently-developed, well-located, have competitive amenities and services and command average rental rates well above market median rents.

Class A- communities have been developed within the past 20 years and feature operational improvements and unit upgrades and command rents at or above median market rents.

Class B Value-Add communities are over 20 years old but feature operational improvements and strong potential for unit renovations. These communities command average rental rates below median market rents for units that have not been renovated.

Class B communities are over 20 years old, feature operational improvements and command average rental rates below median market rents.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, real estate impairment, gain on sale of real estate, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, severance expense, relocation expense, acquisition and structuring expenses and gain/loss from non-disposal activities by interest expense (including interest expense from discontinued operations) and principal amortization.

Debt to Total Market Capitalization is total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus the market value of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

Earnings to Fixed Charges Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest by fixed charges. For this purpose, earnings consist of income from continuing operations (or net income if there are no discontinued operations) plus fixed charges, less capitalized interest. Fixed charges consist of interest expense (excluding interest expense from discontinued operations), including amortized costs of debt issuance, plus interest costs capitalized.

Ending Occupancy is calculated as occupied homes as a percentage of total homes as of the last day of that period.

Lease Rate Growth is defined as the average percentage change in either gross (excluding the impact of concessions) or effective rent (net of concessions) for a new or renewed multifamily lease compared to the prior lease based on the move-in date. The blended rate represents the weighted average of new and renewal lease rate growth achieved.

Recurring Capital Expenditures represent non-accretive building improvements required to maintain current revenues. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition capital that was taken into consideration when underwriting the purchase of a building or which are incurred to bring a building up to "operating standard".

Retention represents the percentage of multifamily leases renewed that were set to expire in the period presented.

Same-store Portfolio Properties include properties that were owned for the entirety of the years being compared, and exclude properties under redevelopment or development and properties acquired, sold or classified as held for sale during the years being compared. We categorize our properties as "same-store" or "non-same-store" for purposes of evaluating comparative operating performance. We define development properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing major construction activities on existing or acquired land pursuant to an authorized development plan. Development properties are categorized as same-store when they have reached stabilized occupancy (90%) before the start of the prior year. We define redevelopment properties as those for which have planned or ongoing significant development and construction activities on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to an authorized plan, which has an impact on current operating results, occupancy and the ability to lease space with the intended result of a higher economic return on the property. We categorize a redevelopment property as same-store when redevelopment activities have been complete for the majority of each year being compared. We currently have two same-store portfolios: "Same-store multifamily" which is comprised of our same-store apartment communities and "Other same-store" which is comprised of our Watergate 600 commercial property.

Transformation Costs include costs related to the strategic shift away from the commercial sector to the residential sector, including the allocation of internal costs, consulting, advisory and termination benefits.

