Read more about CONSUMER ALERT: Tips for a Safe and Fun Halloween

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is offering important safety tips to help Georgia families prepare for Halloween.

“We know that children across the state are excited to celebrate Halloween with family and friends,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, with kids trick-or-treating after dark or wearing costumes that may make it more difficult to walk, see or be seen, there is also the potential for accidents. We want all Georgians to stay safe, and that’s why our Consumer Protection Division is providing important tips to help you enjoy peace of mind this Halloween.”

Trick-or-Treating:

Younger children should be accompanied by an adult. Older children should travel in groups.

Be sure your children know to look both ways before crossing the street and to only cross at corners or crosswalks. This is even more important when it’s dark outside.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

Plan a safe route, sticking with familiar neighborhoods and houses that are well-lit inside and outside.

If you don’t feel it’s safe to have your children trick-or-treat in your neighborhood, you might want to see if your school or church offers a “trunk-or-treat” event, which is held at a designated location, such as a school parking lot. Participants decorate their vehicles for Halloween and fill their trunks with candy so that children can go from car to car trick-or-treating.

Fasten reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags so drivers will see children better at night.

Carry a flashlight and bring a cell phone.

Teach your children never to accept rides from strangers, no matter what the person says to them.