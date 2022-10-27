Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,779 in the last 365 days.

Growing our partnership with Laramie County Fire Authority

In episode two of Serve the Wyoming Way, the Wyoming Army National Guard continues to grow its partnership by talking with Fire Chief Jason Caughey from the Laramie County Fire Authority. Brigadier General Steve Alkire and Chief Caughey discuss ways to grow their relationship. Hosted by CW4 Nathan Galloway, from the WYNG Public Affairs office.

Interested in volunteering for the Fire Authority? Please visit: www.lcfawy.com/join

Want to be on the show or have a show idea? Contact, wyoguard@gmail.com

You just read:

Growing our partnership with Laramie County Fire Authority

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.