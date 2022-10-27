Growing our partnership with Laramie County Fire Authority

In episode two of Serve the Wyoming Way, the Wyoming Army National Guard continues to grow its partnership by talking with Fire Chief Jason Caughey from the Laramie County Fire Authority. Brigadier General Steve Alkire and Chief Caughey discuss ways to grow their relationship. Hosted by CW4 Nathan Galloway, from the WYNG Public Affairs office.

Interested in volunteering for the Fire Authority? Please visit: www.lcfawy.com/join

Want to be on the show or have a show idea? Contact, wyoguard@gmail.com