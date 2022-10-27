Escort Alligator secures $500K to combat human trafficking
EINPresswire.com/ -- Escort Alligator (“Escort-Alligator.com” or the “Company”), announced earlier today that it has secured $500K in private funding to combat human trafficking.
"Between the years 2010 and 2020, there were 2,278 victims of police-reported human trafficking in Canada. In our view, it is imperative that as a society we protect the most vulnerable people. As a company we aim to provide you with the utmost transparency and understanding of the different business mechanisms we utilize," said Dylan Fawcett, co-founder & interim CEO at Escort Alligator.
Escort Alligator’s co-founder & CXO Daniel Shumate said that the company has an incredible amount of potential to dissolve various illicit organizations that actively monopolize prostitution.
Moreover, Mr. Shumate has pledged to commit 5% of his salary over the next 5 years to local Canadian organizations.
About Escort Alligator
Escort Alligator is a pilot project dedicated to combating human trafficking. The company specializes in the development of websites, SEO, marketing and programming.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Escort Alligator to execute on its business plan and that Escort Alligator will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Escort Alligator Inc. and Durkio Inc. businesses. Escort Alligator considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The forward–looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Escort Alligator does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.
DEFINITIONS
In this press release, Escort Alligator presents certain financial measures when discussing Escort Alligator's performance that are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS ("non-IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures (also known as alternative performance measures or indicators) are presented because management considers them important supplemental measures of Escort Alligator's performance and believes that they are widely used in the industry in which Escort Alligator operates as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and liquidity. Escort Alligator believes that an understanding of its sales performance, profitability, financial strength and funding requirements is enhanced by reporting the following non-IFRS measures. All non-IFRS measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other IFRS measures of operating and financial performance as described in this press release. In addition, it should be noted that other companies may have definitions and calculations for these non-IFRS measures that differ from those used by Escort Alligator, thereby affecting comparability.
SOURCE Escort Alligator
