Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 280,748 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dental Tool for Composite Restorations (TPA-3073)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dentist and I thought there could be a more efficient and strain-free way to complete composite restorations," said an inventor, from St. Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the DENTAL DOME. My design saves time, it provides an enhanced view of the operating field and it could contribute to a more tolerable experience for patients."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of completing composite restorations. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hover over the patient in various positions. As a result, it could help to reduce neck and back pain for the dentist and it enhances comfort for the dentist and patient. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dental offices.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TPA-3073, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-dental-tool-for-composite-restorations-tpa-3073-301656926.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dental Tool for Composite Restorations (TPA-3073)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.