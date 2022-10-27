PROFESSIONAL LEARNING: The Rural Experience in America Inquiry

Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources (K-12 grade educators)

Funded by a grant from the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources program, NCHE is proud to announce a 3-part colloquium for teachers focusing on Rural America. These free professional learning opportunities will help teachers develop place-based interdisciplinary units that connect students to their rural communities. Additionally, the Maine Department of Education will be hosting a bi-weekly professional learning community to support educators through these NCHE modules. The PLC will incorporate the work developed by the MDOE interdisciplinary instruction specialists.

The program is designed to:

engage rural teachers in a deep examination of rural history and the impact of agricultural change on children, families, and communities in the United States:

connect teachers with the Library Congress’s collections on rural history and with local rural historical societies so they can situate local history in the larger human experience;

support teachers in the design and implementation of works of public value that connect rural students to their community’s history

The Right Question Institute will be leading a 4-week session on the Question Formulation Technique (QFT) with a focus on working with rural students

Educators may complete all or part of the 3-part colloquium.

Part A – Free, asynchronous, online modules. (Dec 1-March 31)

Part B – Free, synchronous, online colloquia. (Feb 25, April 15, May 6)

Part C – Summer Colloquium. Details TBD

Register here for these NCHE events. When you register with NCHE, you will receive a follow-up from the Maine DOE to register into our Maine PLC.

Information Sessions with the NCHE will be held on:

For more information, please contact Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist, at jaime.beal@maine.gov.