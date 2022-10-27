Wayside Technology Group Rebrands to “Climb Global Solutions”

/EIN News/ -- EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, is announcing a corporate rebrand from Wayside Technology Group to Climb Global Solutions, effective October 31, 2022.



“Growing the Climb brand at a global scale has been a key initiative across the organization,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Global Solutions. “Brand recognition with a high-touch, customer service focus is important as our business grows internationally. We pride ourselves in performing at an exceptional level while continuing to ensure the success of our partners, team members and stakeholders. Changing our public company name from Wayside Technology Group to Climb Global Solutions will allow us to promote one uniform brand that is recognizable to our investors, vendors and customers across our global footprint. This type of brand consistency demonstrates our commitment to a simple and efficient way of promoting the Company through a cohesive global strategy.”

The Company’s stock ticker symbol will change from “WSTG” to “CLMB” on the Nasdaq stock exchange and will commence trading under the new symbol on October 31, 2022. The Company’s CUSIP number will remain unchanged, and certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected and will not need to be exchanged. There is no action required from current stockholders.

