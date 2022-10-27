Submit Release
Hub Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenue growth of 26% to $1.4 billion, with increases across all lines of business
  • Operating income increased 97% to $118 million (8.7% of revenue) driven by favorable pricing, yield management and operating efficiency
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61, up 104% as compared to prior year
  • Expanded our consolidation and fulfillment solutions offering through the acquisition of TAGG Logistics in August
  • Completed existing $135 million share repurchase authorization, and announced new $200 million authorization
  • Updated 2022 outlook, with expected revenue of approximately $5.5 billion and diluted EPS of $10.40-$10.60

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) announced third quarter 2022 net income of $87 million, and diluted earnings per share of $2.61. Net income for third quarter 2021 was $43 million, or $1.28 per diluted share.

“Our team continues to perform at a high level in today’s environment, delivering 26% revenue growth and a substantial improvement in profitability as we support our customers with high service levels and innovative supply chain solutions. Our focus on yield improvement and operating efficiency led to quarterly diluted EPS of $2.61, which is more than double the prior year’s diluted EPS. During the quarter we acquired TAGG Logistics, which expanded our solutions offering to include omni channel fulfillment capabilities. We also repurchased $110 million of our stock as part of our capital allocation strategy. We expect a strong finish to 2022 but acknowledge some level of uncertainty as we look forward to 2023. We remain focused on managing our costs and capital structure, while supporting our customers with great service and investing for growth to drive success in a variety of market conditions,” said Dave Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 26% to $1.4 billion compared with $1.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the quarter was 16.5% of revenue, as compared with 14.7% last year. Operating income was $118 million (8.7% of revenue) versus $60 million (5.6% of revenue) in 2021. EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter was $157 million.

Third quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) revenue increased 22% to $853 million. Intermodal revenue per load increased 31% and volume decreased 6%. Volume for the quarter was impacted by customer behavior in advance of the threatened rail strike in September. ITS gross margin increased compared to the prior year as pricing and cost recovery more than offset increased purchased transportation costs.

Third quarter Logistics revenue increased 12% to $252 million due to the growth of our managed transportation, final mile and consolidation services, as well as revenue from TAGG Logistics, LLC (“TAGG”), which was acquired in August 2022. Gross margin increased due to growth with existing customers, new business onboardings, yield management initiatives and the contribution from TAGG, partially offset by higher warehousing and transportation costs.

Truck Brokerage revenue grew 63% in the quarter to $250 million due to the acquisition of Choptank Transport (“Choptank”) as well as revenue growth from truckload and LTL. Gross margin increased relative to third quarter 2021 due to the Choptank acquisition and higher revenue per load.

Costs and expenses increased to $105 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to incremental operating costs from Choptank and TAGG, higher legal and use tax expenses, and costs related to the consolidation of an office location, partially offset by higher gains on the sale of equipment as compared to prior year.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $72 million. During the quarter we purchased TAGG for $103 million in cash and purchased $110 million of Hub Group Class A and Class B common stock. As of September 30, 2022, we had cash and cash equivalents of $212 million.

Share Repurchase Authorization

On October 26, 2022 our Board of Directors authorized the purchase of up to $200 million of our Class A Common Stock.

2022 Outlook

We expect our 2022 diluted earnings per share will range from $10.40 to $10.60. We estimate revenue will be approximately $5.5 billion, and that gross margin as a percentage of revenue will range from 16.5% to 16.7%. We estimate our costs and expenses will range from $420 to $425 million for the year. We project our effective tax rate for the year will be 23.5-24.5%. We expect capital expenditures for 2022 to range from $240 to $250 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to Net Income, the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors, and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
            % of               % of  
    Amount       Revenue       Amount       Revenue  
Revenue $ 1,355,407       100.0 %   $ 1,075,107       100.0 %
           
Transportation costs   1,132,174       83.5 %     917,507       85.3 %
Gross margin   223,233       16.5 %     157,600       14.7 %
           
Costs and expenses:          
Salaries and benefits   65,502       4.8 %     65,370       6.1 %
General and administrative   28,109       2.1 %     23,445       2.2 %
Depreciation and amortization   11,884       0.9 %     8,912       0.8 %
Total costs and expenses   105,495       7.8 %     97,727       9.1 %
           
Operating income   117,738       8.7 %     59,873       5.6 %
           
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense   (2,151 )     -0.2 %     (1,793 )     -0.2 %
Other, net   (383 )     -0.0 %     (96 )     -0.0 %
Total other expense, net   (2,534 )     -0.2 %     (1,889 )     -0.2 %
           
Income before provision for income taxes   115,204       8.5 %     57,984       5.4 %
           
Provision for income taxes   27,879       2.1 %     14,646       1.4 %
           
Net income $ 87,325         $ 43,338      
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 2.63         $ 1.30      
Diluted $ 2.61         $ 1.28      
           
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding   33,145           33,433      
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding   33,521           33,873      
           




HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
           
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
            % of               % of  
    Amount       Revenue       Amount       Revenue  
Revenue $ 4,054,987       100.0 %   $ 2,975,980       100.0 %
           
Transportation costs   3,369,899       83.1 %     2,589,072       87.0 %
Gross margin   685,088       16.9 %     386,908       13.0 %
           
Costs and expenses:          
Salaries and benefits   202,469       5.0 %     176,696       5.9 %
General and administrative   78,249       1.9 %     63,058       2.1 %
Depreciation and amortization   33,936       0.9 %     26,282       0.9 %
Total costs and expenses   314,654       7.8 %     266,036       8.9 %
           
Operating income   370,434       9.1 %     120,872       4.1 %
           
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense   (5,251 )     -0.1 %     (5,555 )     -0.2 %
Other, net   (446 )     -0.0 %     (382 )     -0.0 %
Total other expense, net   (5,697 )     -0.1 %     (5,937 )     -0.2 %
           
Income before provision for income taxes   364,737       9.0 %     114,935       3.9 %
           
Provision for income taxes   87,063       2.1 %     27,775       0.9 %
           
Net income $ 277,674         $ 87,160      
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 8.29         $ 2.61      
Diluted $ 8.21         $ 2.58      
           
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding   33,480           33,427      
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding   33,807           33,842      
           


HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,921     $ 159,784  
Accounts receivable trade, net   780,868       701,512  
Accounts receivable other   3,902       3,022  
Prepaid taxes   3,599       2,191  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   22,646       27,779  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   1,022,936       894,288  
       
Restricted investments   16,888       24,256  
Property and equipment, net   755,580       681,451  
Right-of-use assets - operating leases   101,572       44,036  
Right-of-use assets - financing leases   1,710       1,252  
Other intangibles, net   204,524       196,672  
Goodwill   628,093       576,913  
Other assets   21,359       18,426  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,752,662     $ 2,437,294  
       
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable trade $ 403,471     $ 424,923  
Accounts payable other   24,517       12,493  
Accrued payroll   68,261       56,938  
Accrued other   112,858       82,827  
Lease liability - operating leases   27,778       11,364  
Lease liability - financing leases   1,686       1,251  
Current portion of long term debt   102,093       97,273  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   740,664       687,069  
       
Long term debt   217,771       177,479  
Non-current liabilities   44,658       41,572  
Lease liability - operating leases   79,758       34,916  
Deferred taxes   152,426       155,944  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized;      
no shares issued or outstanding in 2022 and 2021.   -       -  
Common stock      
Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 41,312,185 shares issued      
in 2022 and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2021; 32,676,559 shares      
outstanding in 2022 and 33,907,734 shares outstanding in 2021.   413       412  
Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized;      
574,903 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 662,296 shares issued and   6       7  
outstanding in 2021.      
Additional paid-in capital   202,657       189,256  
Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax      
benefit of $10,306   (15,458 )     (15,458 )
Retained earnings   1,702,308       1,424,634  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (238 )     (207 )
Treasury stock; at cost, 8,635,626 shares in 2022      
and 7,317,058 shares in 2021   (372,303 )     (258,330 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   1,517,385       1,340,314  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,752,662     $ 2,437,294  




HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
   
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
       
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 277,674     $ 87,160  
Adjustments to reconcile net income      
to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   111,413       95,959  
Impairment of ROU asset   5,361       -  
Deferred taxes   (1,427 )     (12,553 )
Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans   14,973       14,090  
Gain on sale of assets   (21,097 )     (8,978 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Restricted investments   7,368       253  
Accounts receivable, net   (55,994 )     (100,102 )
Prepaid taxes   (1,408 )     1,248  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   6,818       (6,059 )
Other assets   (3,381 )     (1,670 )
Accounts payable   (21,169 )     81,908  
Accrued expenses   41,165       33,424  
Non-current liabilities   (9,825 )     (6,622 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   350,471       178,058  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Proceeds from sale of equipment   33,994       30,558  
Purchases of property and equipment   (157,664 )     (84,076 )
Cash used in acquisitions   (102,661 )     (90 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (226,331 )     (53,608 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of debt   127,017       70,695  
Repayments of long term debt   (81,905 )     (82,804 )
Purchase of treasury stock   (75,000 )     -  
Purchase of treasury stock from related party   (34,767 )     -  
Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes   (5,778 )     (4,038 )
Finance lease payments   (1,582 )     (2,142 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (72,015 )     (18,289 )
       
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   12       (11 )
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   52,137       106,150  
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period   159,784       124,506  
Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 211,921     $ 230,656  




HUB GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months   Nine Months
  Ended September 30,   Ended September 30,
               
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
Intermodal and transportation solutions $ 853,490     $ 697,701     $ 2,499,567     $ 1,891,837  
               
Logistics   251,887       224,136       743,924       663,620  
               
Truck brokerage   250,030       153,270       811,496       420,523  
               
Total revenue $ 1,355,407     $ 1,075,107     $ 4,054,987     $ 2,975,980  




RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months
  Ended September 30,
          Change   Change
    2022       2021     $   %
               
Net income $ 87,325     $ 43,338     $ 43,987       101.5 %
               
Interest expense   2,151       1,793       358       20.0 %
               
Depreciation and amortization   39,491       31,926       7,565       23.7 %
               
Provision for income taxes   27,879       14,646       13,233       90.4 %
               
EBITDA $ 156,846     $ 91,703     $ 65,143       71.0 %



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
               
  Nine Months
  Ended September 30,
          Change   Change
    2022       2021     $   %
               
Net income $ 277,674     $ 87,160     $ 190,514       218.6 %
               
Interest expense   5,251       5,555       (304 )     -5.5 %
               
Depreciation and amortization   111,413       95,959       15,454       16.1 %
               
Provision for income taxes   87,063       27,775       59,288       213.5 %
               
EBITDA $ 481,401     $ 216,449     $ 264,952       122.4 %
               

(1)  See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.


