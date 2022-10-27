Brownstone NYC and Schelton Assoumou Sponsor the 2022 Universal Hip Hop Parade in Bed Stuy Brooklyn

Members of the Brownstone NYC team supporting the parade Brownstone Parade Float 2022

Schelton Assoumou and Brownstone NYC sponsor parade to bring awareness to availability of housing resources for community development

CEO and longtime Brooklyn resident, Schelton Assoumou and his team at Brownstone NYC were proud sponsors of the Universal Hip Hop Parade in Brooklyn. This event was a benefit for the community and an opportunity to celebrate Hip Hop through Social Activism. Brownstone's involvement in this event was significant for those in search of housing solutions, including homeowners, real estate brokers, attorneys, and real estate investors.

Starting at Pulaski Street, where Brownstone has 2 Active Joint Ventures with homeowners who have lived there for over 30 years, the parade route continued through Marcus Garvey boulevard, through the heart of Bed Stuy to Fulton Street’s Restoration Plaza.

Brownstone NYC has an international team of over 40, with staff residing in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. The event was special for the team as it afforded the organization the opportunity to give back to the community and introduce the company and services to local homeowners who may be looking for an opportunity to redevelop their property and create generational wealth.

Along with DJ Grandmaster Dee from the Platinum Recording Group, Whodini, Brownstone’s float traveled the parade route in Brooklyn. The Brownstone Team connected with over 200 homeowners and residents sharing information and solutions to help them create generational wealth, primarily by maximizing equity in their homes and improving their property values.



The number of homeowners of color residing in Brooklyn neighborhoods has significantly decreased as property values have increased.

While many homeowners celebrate the appreciation of their property value, the cost of losing the essence and character of their community has left many questions about how their children would afford to live in the neighborhoods they were raised in, and if the incoming culture represents the values which made their homes special during their childhood.

This loss of community leaders and residents has left remaining property owners searching for a way to profit from the newfound demand to live in neighborhoods like Flatbush, Crown Heights and Bedford Stuyvesant. Traditional investors often present attractive terms to property owners with the intent to have them assign their deed for development, only to be left with a fraction of the value when the deal is completed.

Our communities deserve to maintain the presence and history of the folks who helped shape the neighborhoods.

Homeowners deserve to work with investors who want to help them maintain a place to live and transfer equity to the next generation. This transparency brings the ability to negotiate towards a common goal of maximum value for all parties involved.

Brownstone NYC sponsored a float in the parade which featured teammates and a local DJ. The team gave out informational materials to residents to help them understand the value of Real Estate Joint Ventures and how to obtain a no obligation appraisal on their property.

Schelton Assoumou, long time Franklin Avenue resident and CEO of Brownstone NYC is proud to help real estate brokers, attorneys and homeowners find solutions where others walk away.

His family started with a single-family home that was sold prematurely for an offer that seemed attractive at the time. It was only after the developer had multiplied their profit several times beyond what his family received did, he realized the impact of the lost equity that many homeowners were giving away because of a lack of understanding and resources.

Schelton Assoumou, Brownstone NYC's CEO said: "It's a great experience to be able to give back to our community and create an impact for those who need it."