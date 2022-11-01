Basalt Engineering Announces FDOT Facility Approval for Bastech Basalt FRP Rebar
EINPresswire.com/ -- Basalt Engineering, LLC today announced that they have received FDOT facility approval. This milestone is a major step for Basalt Engineering on its mission to obtain approval for Bastech Basalt FRP products to be used in major Florida Department of Transportation infrastructure projects.
“Accomplishing facility approval and the subsequent material approval milestone is key to our goal of working with FDOT to replace aging and rusting steel rebar with rust free, environmentally friendly, and sustainable basalt FRP rebar.” says Todd Flemming, CEO at Basalt Engineering.
To learn more about Basalt Engineering and Bastech Rebar, click here.
About Basalt Engineering, LLC: Basalt Engineering is the leading US manufacturer of basalt fiber-based products for reinforcing concrete, with our primary product being basalt FRP rebar. Basalt fiber is created from volcanic rock and the manufacturing of our basalt fiber rebar reduces carbon emissions by 60% compared to manufacturing steel rebar. Our Bastech basalt rebar is 2.5x stronger, 5x lighter, noncorrosive (does not rust), nonconductive, and transparent to radio frequency and microwave as compared to traditional steel rebar.
The sustained life of our product is 100 years as compared to 50 years with steel rebar and it can be recycled with concrete, unlike like steel rebar which requires the rebar to be removed prior to recycling.
Matt Comstock
