Merit Kahn, modern day, hilariously funny, Denver-based Mrs. Maisel, performs one woman comedy show, Denver, Nov 11 & 12

One-woman Comedy Show Denver Nov 11 & 12

One woman’s hilarious tell-all journey about 50 years of life as told through the lens of comedy. You’ll laugh, cry and leave inspired by your own story.

The show was an incredible performance. Merit has this ability to make you laugh and cry at the same time. It covered all the bases for me. I'm super inspired.” — Katie Mason

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don’t miss " Book of Merit ," a one-woman comedy show starring Merit Kahn, professional keynote speaker, stand-up comedian, writer and actress. Directed by Carole Montgomery, Creator/Producer of Showtime TV’s series Funny Women of a Certain Age. November 11 and 12 , 2022 at The Bug Theater in Denver, CO.“If you think Mrs. Maisel is marvelous, you’ll love Book of Merit, featuring Merit Kahn, our modern day, hilariously funny, Denver-based Mrs. Maisel,” said some guy with impeccable taste.Kahn takes her audience on a hilarious journey through each of the five decades of her life. “It’s not my life story that matters, it’s that you leave the theater being inspired by your own life story and begin to see your own dramas through the lens of comedy” says Kahn.Kahn's 50 years were not all good, but she weaves humor into her dark times in ways that inspire the audience to find laughter in their own troubled memories. From childhood illness to dating during a pandemic, with lots of adventures in between including divorcing a narcissist, dating an A list actor, backpacking around the world and a whole lot of twists and turns on the roller coaster that is all of our lives.“It’s a relatable show that covers all the bases,” said Montgomery, a 30+ year veteran of the comedy world. “Merit’s humor is clever and she’s likable on stage and off.”In today’s day and age, we need comedy more than ever. This show is as inspiring as it is funny… but don’t bring your kids, because she doesn’t hold back any of the juicy parts of her life. She won’t even let her 19-year old son see it till he’s at least 30.“This is a show that belongs on Broadway,” said audience member Ruby Newell-Legner.A main theme of the show is a “journey back to who I’ve always been” and Kahn believes that everyone has the power to create a limitless future by rewriting their past, as a comedy not the horror show they lived through. Her next passion project is leading programs for people who are open to changing their future by rewriting their past.The show debuted in 2019 to a sold out crowd and got rave reviews. The November 11 and 12 Denver performances kick off the 2023 six-city US tour.Creative team for "Book of Merit" includes: Produced and Written by Merit Kahn; Starring Merit Kahn; Associate Writer, Karyn Ruth White; Performance Director, Carole Montgomery.Merit Kahn, CSP, is a keynote speaker, CEO of SELLect Sales Development, author of "Myth Shift: Challenging The Truths That Sabotage Success" and “Are You Open To…” to be released in January 2023 and co-host of The Smarter Sales Show Podcast. She is certified in Emotional Intelligence and earned the highest designation in the National Speakers Association, held by less than 12% of professional speakers worldwide, The Certified Speaking Professional (CSP). She's also a mom, Peloton addict and very happy empty nester. Get your tickets now , they are going fast! Two nights only November 11 and 12 at The Bug Theater in Denver, CO. https://events.meritkahn.com/TheBookofMerit For additional press information, contact Merit Kahn at 720-980-1286 or Merit@MeritKahn.com Media credentials for play available upon request.

Audience reactions to Merit Kahn's hilarious one woman comedy show- come see it in Denver, Nov 11 & 12 at The Bug Theater. Get your tickets now!