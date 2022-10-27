EGG BRED INTERNATIONAL, INC., OPENS DURING PANDEMIC AND SIGNS ON FIVE FRANCHISEES

Fun and Playful Interior Design Craft Breakfast Sandwiches The Scramble Me Softly Is a Crowd Favorite

LA HABRA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two years after grand opening its first restaurant in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred has been able to exceed its revenue expectations and sign on five new franchisees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Now they are looking to expand nationwide.

Up to this point, the brand has been featured in various local publications, such as Orange County Register, Orange Coast Magazine, and Times OC, and the local community response on Yelp has been incredible. After deciding to franchise the concept in early 2021, and over 200 organic inquiries later, CEO, Albert Shim, has meticulously identified and developed relationships with five new franchisees, penciling deals for a total of six stores in its first year (one multi-unit and four single-store deals).

EggBred is part of the breakfast restaurant industry. The global breakfast restaurant market size was valued at $29.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. Growing health concerns led to breakfast being touted as the most important meal of the day. This is leading to the huge adoption of breakfast by consumers.

The fast casual restaurant market size was valued at $125.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $209.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2027. The burger/sandwich segment led in terms of fast casual restaurant market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

EggBred is a chef-driven, breakfast and brunch, fast casual restaurant concept operating out of a compact 1,350 sq ft. unit during breakfast and lunch hours only. They specialize in craft breakfast sandwiches, utilizing their proprietary blends of sauces, proteins and spice blends. Their custom- crafted English muffins and milk buns are sourced from a local artisanal bakery. Pair that with some breakfast-themed, loaded beer-battered potatoes, a cup of coffee brewed from fair trade specialty coffee beans or their signature blood orange juice, and you’ve got yourself a winning combination. Their limited menu is designed to target a very broad demographic and includes comforting breakfast items topped with housemade sausage gravy or hollandaise, or healthier options like avocado toast, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Based on the potential it sees in the International markets, EggBred is capitalizing on its lifestyle business model, unique menu items, industry experience and the highest quality products, by expanding its operations as a franchise opportunity.

EggBred’s franchise philosophy is to build repeat customer business and loyalty by consistently providing superior quality products and service, positive and energetic surroundings and convenient locations in cities, suburban and non-metro markets. The company is committed to generating the highest profit for the owner (franchisee) of EggBred through values such as teamwork, culture, consistency, communication, contribution, and honesty.

EggBred is led by CEO, Albert Shim, who has been a chef by trade for over 17 years, graduating from culinary school in 2005. He’s worked in various restaurant/food service settings, including bistros, fine dining, high-volume, high-end catering, food trucks, special events and breakfasts establishments. Working his way up the chain of command eventually gave him the confidence to break away and launch his very first food truck that eventually grew to four brick and mortar establishments. During his career, he’s been featured on various media outlets, such as Food Network’s “Chopped,” The Steve Harvey Show, Travel Channel’s Food Paradise, Fox 11, KTLA 5, etc.

While dedicating all of his nights, weekends, and holidays to grow the brand and his career, as he got older, he realized the need to achieve a better work/life balance. He also knew that, if he felt this way, there must be other potential franchisees out there who can also enjoy owning an exciting restaurant brand while still being able to “pick the kids up and be home for dinner.” With this commitment in mind, he sold off his interests, launched EggBred, and never looked back.

EggBred franchisees receive several benefits, such as use of the EggBred (or other) trademark, supplies of proprietary ingredients and proteins, equipment and furniture specifications, assistance on interior designs and store layout, preferred vendors and a comprehensive operating manual providing instructions on procedures, recipes, marketing, customer service, ongoing product development, and other aspects relating to successfully operating an EggBred unit. Furthermore, EggBred pays meticulous attention to the training process for its franchisees.

In fact, because the success of the EggBred system depends on its people and the uniformity of its operations, the management of EggBred has designated the training of its franchisees as its top priority, allocating major commitments of time and resources. The franchisee will be trained in the area of store operations, production, merchandising, promotions, accounting procedures, and store personnel management.

For more information on this exciting franchise opportunity, click the link here.

Don’t scramble and end up with the wrong restaurant project. Take action, get cracking, and still be home in time for dinner.

