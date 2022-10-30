Working Solutions NYC, a Team of Employment Attorneys in NY & NJ, Announces Key 'Super Lawyers' Awards for its Attorneys
Working Solutions NYC is a team of top-rated employment attorneys based in New York City and New Jersey.
We are excited and humbled to receive these awards.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of top-rated employment attorneys working on unpaid wages and overtime issues at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is proud to announce that lead partner, Christopher Davis, has garnered a prestigious 'Super Lawyer New York Metro' award for 2022, and that attorney Rachel Haskell has garnered a 'Rising Star' designation. The 'Super Lawyers' website (https://profiles.superlawyers.com/) is a key repository for top-rated employment lawyers.
— Chris Q. Davis
"We are excited and humbled to receive these awards," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Super Lawyers requires peer recommendations, and I am eager to co-recommend some of my own peers for this designation. But, after all is said and done, our goal is to be the best employment lawyers for our clients in New York and New Jersey one client at a time."
Persons who would like to learn more can visit his profile at https://profiles.superlawyers.com/new-york/new-york/lawyer/christopher-davis/420568f9-ec13-46fc-93c2-dc3d12b692d0.html. That page explains as follows. During his career, Mr. Davis has served as class counsel on numerous nationwide employment class actions and has tried nearly 20 cases to verdict. Mr. Davis has been recognized by the press as an experienced trial attorney and employment law expert. He is regularly interviewed by print and television media outlets around the world, including The Associated Press, The Shriver Report, and CNN En Español.
Those who want to learn more about Rachel Haskell, now a "Rising Star" attorney, can visit her profile at https://profiles.superlawyers.com/new-york/new-york/lawyer/rachel-haskell/23b820dc-0ba6-4f92-b488-14903551c28f.html. That page explains Ms. Haskell was previously employed in Mr. Davis’ practice at a predecessor firm where she gained valuable experience on a wide range of employment matters. During law school, she worked as a law clerk for the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts, and for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Legal Unit.
Ms. Haskell holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she achieved Deans’ List honors, and a Juris Doctor from Northeastern University’s School of Law. Ms. Haskell is admitted to the New York and Massachusetts state bars
Persons who want to contact either employment lawyer can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/our-lawyers/.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here