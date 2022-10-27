Collett & Hanbidge Announce $4.6M for Local Redevelopment Projects  

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. − October 27, 2022 − Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) and Representative Liz Hanbidge (D-61 Montgomery) have announced $4,575,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants for four projects in and around their shared legislative districts.

“I’m thrilled to announce state funding for capital projects supporting our public works employees, expanding educational opportunities, and so much more,” said Senator Collett. “Each of these projects responds to a big need and will make our district an even safer and more attractive place to live, work, and play.”

“These are transformative investments in education, public safety, and community,” said Representative Hanbidge. “I’m so grateful for them and look forward to seeing their impact on the 61st for decades to come!”

$1.325M FOR LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP PUBLIC WORKS FACILITY

Lower Gwynedd Township will receive $1,325,000 to construct a new public works facility.

Danielle Duckett, Chair of the Lower Gwynedd Board of Supervisors said: “We are so honored to receive this much needed grant funding for Lower Gwynedd. With vehicles and materials currently scattered throughout the Township, our Public Works Department is in dire need of a single facility to meet our current demands and future growth. One of my priorities as Chair is to make sure we appropriately plan for our Township’s future. This award enables us to plan for the construction of a Public Works facility that will finally address the previously overlooked needs of this essential Township Department.”

$1M FOR NORTH WALES BOROUGH COMMUNITY CENTER

North Wales Borough has been awarded $1,000,000 in state funding for the North Wales Borough Community and Non-Profit Center Adaptive Re-Use.

North Wales Borough Mayor, Neil McDevitt said: “This grant will be a transformative moment in North Wales’ history. With this Community Center, we can celebrate all of the things that make our historic Borough a home for so many. Our thanks to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State Senator Maria Collett, State Representative Liz Hanbidge, and to the Borough staff who made this possible!”

$1M FOR WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP’S MERMAID PARK CAMP

Whitpain Township will receive $1,000,000 for Mermaid Park Camp and Infrastructure Improvements.

Whitpain Township Board of Supervisors Chair Kim Koch commented: “After purchasing the 63.5 acre Mermaid property in 2020, the Township embarked on a master planning effort for the park. This grant will help us bring part of the master plan to fruition as we transform a portion of the property into a permanent home for our popular summer camp. Our camp program offers a high quality, low cost summer camp option for children in our community.”

$1.25M FOR GWYNEDD MERCY UNIVERSITY’S HEALTHCARE INNOVATION PROJECT

Gwynedd Mercy University has been awarded $1,250,000 for their Healthcare Innovation project. This project will construct a new building that will include immersive simulation and skills labs that provide opportunities for students to practice clinical skills and address complex patient scenarios.

