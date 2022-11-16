New Murder Mystery Offers Important Message About Fearing the Unknown
THE GHOSTS OF LEWIS MANOR by Marcia Maidana
An absolute delight to read. Marcia Maidana’s style of storytelling is simply breathtaking. An excellent piece of work by all standards.”UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a genealogist and family historian, award-winning author Marcia Maidana has developed a profound gratitude for the strength that can be found in families. So it is that through her fiction, she explores the meaning of love and loyalty in times of fear, war, and finally, death.
— Readers' Favorite
That is the case with her new book THE GHOSTS OF LEWIS MANOR, a rich murder mystery full of twists, turns, impossibilities and events readers never would have expected. Young or adult, new or well-versed to spooky reads, this stunning murder mystery and ghost story has something for everyone.
Most importantly, THE GHOSTS OF LEWIS MANOR offers a distinctly thoughtful message about fearing the unknown. Maidana points out the fact that we have a tendency to fear things that we do not understand. Over the course of the book, readers will watch as the protagonist Seraphina not only faces her fears but uses the very things she initially feared, ghosts and her abilities, to save her own life and seek redemption for those still lingering at Lewis Manor.
In the story, Seraphina must choose the lesser of two evils—the ghosts that haunt her or the murderer who hunts her. Born with a rare ability, or curse, Seraphina can see and hear the dead. During the early days of the London Blitz, she is confronted with hundreds of lost souls wandering the streets.
As the war escalates, her parents send her away to the home of an old friend in the English countryside to preserve her sanity. But there are monsters lurking in the hallways and the surrounding woods of the mansion -- not all of them are ghosts.
Seraphina must use her gift to help solve the gruesome mysteries of Lewis Manor’s past in order to prevent her own murder in the present.
“A skillfully plotted murder/mystery with a ghostly presence. In many ways, this is the sort of book that would go down well with a reading group; there’s so much to discuss, so many interesting characters to explore. All in all, it’s a bit of a gem. Highly recommended," says A Wishing Shelf Book Review UK.
THE GHOSTS OF LEWIS MANOR is available now on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
MARCIA MAIDANA was born and raised in Argentina. She is a soccer fanatic and loves listening to tango. As a genealogist and family historian and after decades of compiling personal histories, she has developed a profound gratitude for the strength that can be found in families. So it is that through her fiction, Marcia explores the meaning of love and loyalty in times of fear, war, and finally, death. Marcia is the award-winning novelist of the Shadows of Time duology: Awaken, Shadows of a Forgotten Past and Alive, Shadows of a Living Past, which topped Amazon’s bestseller list for time travel romance in the United States, Australia and Canada.
