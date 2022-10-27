RCCC Senior Management undergone training on Good Decision Making

Submit Release
The Senior Management team of the Rove Central Correctional Centre (RCCC) today undergone their two days’ workshop with the Ombudsman and his executive on Good Decision Making

The workshop based on the theme, “Cutting the Cost of Bad-decision Making in Public Offices” was held at the CSSI Correctional Headquarter starting from the 27th to 28th  October 2022.

The Senior Management of the RCCC were the forth group from the Correctional Services Solomon Islands (CSSI) to undergone this kind of training to help them understand the importance of Good-decision making in public offices and as well as the negative impact and cost of bad decision-making.

CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi in his remarks reminds the Senior Managers upon receiving this tools on Good Decision Making, you need to stand out and help your subordinate officers under your command

Ombudsman Fakarii highlighted in his short remarks, your workshop for two days will be divided into 4 stages and it includes, prepare for the decision, develop a decision, make a decision and communicate the decision.

Ombudsman Fakarii strongly emphasized this to the participants that in all these four stages, record- keeping was highlighted as one of the main requirements to make a good decision

The Ombudsman wish to acknowledged the Commissioner of the Correctional Services for inviting his team to be part of the Correctional Services Workshop and also thank the Australian Government through the Office of the Commonwealth Ombudsman of Australia and the Queensland Ombudsman who assisted the Office of the Ombudsman of Solomon Islands in the development of the Good Decision Making Manual, that is used in the training.

-CSSI Press

