Maryland State Tree Nursery Has Trees Available for Spring 2023

Multiple Species for Planting Ready to Order

Photo of field with young trees growing

Loblolly pine (pictured here) and many other species are grown at the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery. Maryland DNR photo

Orders are being accepted for the spring 2023 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitat for birds, squirrels and other wildlife. Almost all trees and shrubs available for sale are native, and many are also pollinator-friendly. 

“Many of our customers are individual landowners who enjoy adding trees to their property for beauty and conservation purposes,” Maryland State Tree Nursery Manager Richard Garrett said. “The nursery seeks to provide exceptional customer service with high-quality seedlings at competitive prices.”

The nursery offers more than 50 conifer and deciduous species each year, from loblolly pine to river birch, to meet a variety of aesthetic preferences and conservation needs. These shrubs and trees are ideal for buffer plantings, soil protection, watershed protection, wildlife habitat or windbreak protection.

A minimum order of 25 seedlings per species is required. Supplies are limited.

